SNEEDVILLE — From infants to the church’s oldest member, the congregation of Sneedville First Baptist Church came together on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, to celebrate the love of Jesus, homecoming, a ceremonial “burning of the note” to pay off the remaining indebtedness for the church’s fellowship building, and thankfulness to God for 190 years of ministering to the community.
Founded in 1829, the church continues to serve as a beacon of “light and hope” in Hancock County, where members “love people, share Christ, and make a difference”.
Pastor Dustin Jessee welcomed all of those who came from near and far for the day, and also recognized Dr. Truitt H. Pierce, who, at 92 and is celebrating his 70th year as a member, is believed to be the oldest living member of the church.
Special music was provided by the church choir and The Churchmen singing group.
A few weeks ago, Pastor Jessee said, the congregation began praying for a way to pay off the approximately $36,000 note that remained on the fellowship building.
During a special fundraising Sunday, more than $40,000 was given and during the homecoming service, David Jones led in the “burning of the note”.
Former pastor, Rev. John Parrot, who served at the church for six years beginning in 1974, brought the morning message from Matthew 24.
Rev. Parrot is now a Bi-vocational Ministries Specialist with the Tennessee Baptist Missions Board. He and his wife, Kathie Parrot, are both members of the TBMB’s Bi-vocational Council.
“You gave a little ‘ol boy who didn’t know nothin’ ‘bout nothin’ a chance to come and be pastor here,” he reminisced. “Kathie and I have been a lot of places and had a lot of opportunities, but we never had anybody love us anymore, support our family, and encourage us through the years than Sneedville First Baptist Church.”
Rev. Parrot shared the story of his first visit to the church when he was a candidate for pastor.
“Many of you remember Charlie Turner, who ran the drugstore, he and Cecil, and I will never forget the Sunday of coming and preaching here in Sneedville,” he said. “Not nearly as many people were here then as are here today. We preached that Sunday morning, we spent the day in the home of Hubert and Roxie Green, and we preached that Sunday evening. As we walked out of the building and stepped around the corner that night, there was Charlie Turner. Charlie put his arm around Kathie and me and as sincerely as he could he said, ‘we really need you in Sneedville, will you come and be our pastor?’”
Tennessee, Rev. Parrot shared with the congregation, is sadly, “a lost state”, and encouraged the church to give generously to the TBMB.
“This is not a ‘church state’,” he said. “Anyway you slice it, this is a mission field. Our challenge is to get the gospel to all Tennesseans.”
On any given Sunday, he said, roughly 80 percent of the community’s residents aren’t in church.
“They’re not in your church, they didn’t get up and go to anybody’s church today,” he said. “It may be hard for you to imagine that that many people got up in Hancock County and God was the last thing on their minds. We are living in that type of culture today, and I want you to know that, to be aware of how we need to share the gospel. Listen to me, church, this is not the church of 1974, but it’s still HIS church. You see, the message does not change. The methodology, perhaps, needs to, but the message of the glorious Gospel of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ will never change.”
Rev. Parrot also issued a stern warning to those in attendance, “do not get adjusted to the darkness”.
“Do you hear me? Do not get adjusted to the darkness that pervades today,” he repeated. “The challenge is, how do we remain compassionate in our message to a world that sets itself over and against the Gospel?”
Rev. Parrot said that another monumental challenge in today’s world is how does the church minister to and show compassion to those families that are being torn apart by opioid and alcohol abuse.
“The drug and opioid culture is destroying families, and that is impacting churches,” he said. “Children are being taken from situations and put in foster homes because they don’t have families that can take care of them.”
And then, he said, is the challenge of how to effectively get the timeless message of the Gospel to children and youth of 2019 and beyond.
Afterward, following the decision by a young couple to join the church at the end of the service, a delicious meal fit for a king was served in the Fellowship Building.
The church, which is located at 1359 Main Street, offers Bible Study and other activities for all ages on Sundays beginning at 10 a.m. with Sunday School, and 11 a.m. for morning worship. Children’s Church is provided for ages two years through kindergarten, and a nursery is available for those under the age of two. Sunday evening Bible study is at 6 p.m., followed by choir practice at 7 p.m. Midweek small groups Bible Study is held on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m.
For more information on the church, readers may call 423-733-4234, or visit www.sneedvillefirst.org.
