SNEEDVILLE — Linda Sue Hatfield, age 73, of Sneedville, went home to be with the Lord peacefully on Saturday, March 14, 2020, surrounded by her family at home.
She professed her faith in Christ at a young age, and was a faithful member of Elm Springs Baptist Church and Faith Freedom Baptist Church.
She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and a friend to all that knew her. She will be deeply missed by all that knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Shade and Orpha Holt; husband, Lawrence Hatfield; son, Robert Lawrence Hatfield; daughters, Carolyn and Melissa Hatfield; brothers, Rusty, Howard, Dean, Leabert and Larry (Tobe) Holt; sisters, Wilma Lee Bolden and Ina Mae Moore; and special friend, Jim Murrell.
She is survived by daughters, Karen (Jerry) Upman of Bean Station, Sharon (Tony) Horton and Teresa (Randy) Mitchell, all of Sneedville; grandchildren,
Dustin (Tosha) Collins, Justin (Mashone) Collins, Kristy (Clayton) Ramsey, Trista (Evan) Seal, Jordan (Tori) Horton, Ricki Karopchinsky, Jody (Scarlett) Horton, Courtney (Steve) Harrison, Kayla (Jordan) Johnson and Morgan Mitchell; great-grandchildren, Noah and Jacob Belcher, Harper, Jaxon and Baby Seal, Madelynn and Emberly Johnson, Alaina Mitchell, Deegan Trent, Easton and Colten Collins, Jace Collins, Alyssa and Auston Surgenor, Mason, Maylynn and Baby Karopchinsky, Silas Horton, Jay, Stephanie, Jhett and Adley Harrison, Ashlyn and Jenson Horton, Cepheus Hatfield.
The family would like to thank Casey Johnson, Avalon Hospice, Hancock County Home Health, and Mom’s nurse, Hannah Trent.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Elm Springs Baptist Church with Rev. Tim Ramey and Rev. Alonzo Collins officiating. Special music was provided by Terry Bunch and the Belchers.
Interment followed in Gallahon Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers were her grandkids and great-grandchildren.
Serving as honorary pallbearers were Randy, Tony, Jerry, Evan, Jordan and Clayton.
The family received friends on Monday, March 16, at Elm Springs Baptist Church.
Online condolences can be made at www.mcneilfuneralhome.com.
McNeil Funeral Home, of Sneedville, was in charge of the arrangements.
