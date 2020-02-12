SNEEDVILLE — A mobile 3-D mammogram clinic will be held at Walgreens, in Sneedville, on Feb. 29, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Participants must meet the following criteria for screening: be 40+ years of age, have no current breast problems, no personal history of breast cancer, be able to climb stairs independently, at least one year since last screening, and inform staff if you have implants.
Insurance is filed for each participant. Women with no insurance need to call to qualify for grant funding. To schedule an appointment, please call 865-305-9753.
Appointments are required.
