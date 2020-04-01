D.L. Parker, age 69, passed away on March 30, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jennifer Parker; parents, Robert and Pauline Parker; brothers, James Robert Parker and Gene Floyd Parker; and sister, Binnie Star Parker.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce McQuay; daughters, Deeanna Ramirez (Walter), Lindsey Richards (James); grandchildren, Sydney Sampson (Thomas) Alex Smith, Samantha Sampson, Madeline Parker, Zoey Smith, Austin Richards, Mason Richards, Malachi Richards, Edith Mejia, Pam Mejia, Jaqueline Ramirez, Jackson Richards, and Josue Ramirez; great-grandchildren, Emmy Elliott, Ava Elliott, Jordan Elliott, and Rayland Elliott; siblings, Steve Parker (Lydia), Dwight Parker (Dakota), and Loretta Parker; and several nieces and nephews.
He retired from the hard rock mining industry that took him all over the world. He won many awards and even broke a world record. He was recognized as a well respected leader in his field. He was a lover of hunting, fishing, moonshine and family. He was a huge western fan and was a true cowboy at heart. He never met a stranger and if you knew him you loved him. One of his favorite excuses was, "but I had a good time."
D.L. will lie in state from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Saturday, April 4, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville. The graveside service will be at Dean Cemetery at 2 p.m.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.christiansells.com
“Goodbye my friend,
And this is where the cowboy rides away ... ”
