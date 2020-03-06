Rogersvillians now have a place to bring all of their dry-cleaning needs, as Prestige Cleaners celebrated their grand opening on Feb. 26.
They offer dry-cleaning, leather, household, rug, carpet upholstery and drapery cleaning, laundry, shoe repair, wedding gown cleaning and preservation and alterations.
They are located at 213 South Depot Street and are open Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The store manager of the Rogersville location is Victoria Lacey.
Though not affiliated with the former Collier’s Cleaners, which closed in March of 2019, Prestige’s owner, Eddie Mannis is a longtime friend of Mr. Collier.
“They are the number one in upper East Tennessee,” Collier said of Prestige at the grand opening. “If you set your mark that you want good quality, Eddie Mannis is the one to follow. He’s a fair person, does good business and has two great employees here (in Rogersville) who are going to represent him. We’re tickled to death that you’re here in Rogersville.”
Prestige originated in Knoxville and Mannis noted that their new Rogersville location is the farthest the business has expanded so far.
“We’re honored to be here in Rogersville,” Mannis said.
Mannis is also the founder of Honorair Knoxville, which takes WWII, Korean and Vietnam veterans from East Tennessee to Washington, D.C. to visit the memorials built to honor their sacrifice at no charge to the veteran. You can find more information on this service at http://www.honorairknoxville.com/.
“I can’t tell you how great he has been for Knoxville and all of the surrounding counties where he has a business,” Daryl Brady of U.S. Representative Phil Roe’s office said at the grand opening. “I even rented my tuxedo from them when my daughter went to teen board.”
For more information on Prestige Cleaners, check out their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/PrestigeCleanersInc/.
