ROGERSVILLE — Tennessee’s Governor Bill Lee served as the keynote speaker at the 2019 Reagan Day Dinner, which was presented by the Hawkins Co. Republican Party and the Hawkins Co. Republican Women on Sept. 19, 2019.
The program began with a social hour where guests were able to mingle with local, state and federal officials.
Attendees then enjoyed a meal prepared by Shona House of Faith Baked Cakes and Catering while Former Congressman Bill Jenkins, Tennessee State Representative Gary Hicks, and keynote speaker Governor Lee addressed the crowd.
Talking about the positive“There’s so many good things that are going on in the Tennessee House,” Hicks said as he introduced Lee. “We’ve got new leadership now. Instead of some of the negative things that are going on down there, it’s good to talk about the positive. One of those is the new leadership that we have. We’re going to change the narrative.”
As he began to introduce Lee, he noted that there are several things he feels that everyone will notice about the governor.
“Number one, you’re going to know how important his faith is to him,” Hicks said of Lee. “Number two, you’re going to know how important his family is to him. Then, you’re going to know that he’s a moral man and a principle man. I don’t know if you can get much better than that.”
Humble BeginningsLee began his presentation on a humorous note, as he explained his first visit to Hawkins County.
“Back when we started this thing (the election), we weren’t exactly the front-runner,” he said with a laugh. “We had an RV tour to visit 95 counties in 95 days … When we first came to this county, our first stop was at the Pig & Chick … We pulled up, I looked out the window of the RV, and I said ‘Maria (Lee’s wife), I don’t think there’s anybody here.’”
He went on to explain that a few local representatives did eventually visit his RV stop, but he called the experience “humbling.”
The first nine months as Governor“I use the word ‘honor’ a lot because, to me, it best describes the place that I’ve found myself in,” Lee said. “The Lord gave me great favor to put me here, and I know that … It’s an honor for us because, you carry things around in your heart all your life. You have things in your heart from the way that you’re raised and what’s important to you. To be able to make substantive changes that will impact people’s lives around those things that you carry in your heart all your life — it’s a tremendous honor to be in that place.”
He went on to explain how his passion for rural life has shaped his political platform.
“To become the governor and to have the privilege to sign executive order number one in the Bill Lee administration, which was a statement of impact on rural Tennessee,” he said. “That executive order required all the departments of state government to submit to me a statement of impact of how they affected rural counties in Tennessee—especially the 15 counties that were stressed. And then, to submit to me six months later a strategic plan on how each department would positively our rural communities.”
He hopes that his policies will “make a difference in rural Tennessee.”
Lee advocates for vocational and technical education“The privilege I’ve had to pass legislation around education,” he said. “I ran a heat, air conditioning, plumbing and electrical business all my life. I’ve known that we don’t do vocational and technical and agricultural education in our public schools like we ought to. We left it out starting about 30 years ago, and it diminished in a lot of ways. We need a return to vocational, technical and agricultural education.”
Lee received applause from the crowd in response to this statement.
“To bring forth and sign a major piece of legislation called ‘Governor’s Investment in Vocational Education Act’ where $25 million were focused this year on establishing vocational, technical and agricultural programs in high schools,” he said. “I’ve said it a thousand times: high school needs to look different. And, it’s about to. To be able to do that, after living a life knowing that skilled — and not just skilled trades, but coding, computer science, and all kinds of vocational education — are an important part of the future of Tennessee. That’s been a real honor among other things we’ve done in education.”
He also discussed teaching patriotism to students.
“If we don’t teach our children that we live in the greatest country in the world,” he began. “Liberty, freedom and democracy — what those things mean — and that exceptionalism, American exceptionalism, is something that’s unique to us. If we don’t teach our children those things, they’re not going to just absorb it.”
He referenced his Governor’s Civics Seal legislation, which “rewards schools that have civics and character education.”
Lee opens Office of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives“I’ve said it a thousand times: my relationship with Christ is the most important thing in my life, and it will never change,” he said. “I’ve also believed that government is not the answer to our greatest challenges in our society, but the people are.”
He went on to define ‘the people’ as “the church, the non-profit communities and community organizations.”
“So, this month we opened in the governor’s office, the Office of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives,” he said. “It’s a new office established in the governor’s office that serves as a liaison between the government and the faith community, the non-profit community and community organizations. Those people who are actually out in the community doing the real work that the government cannot and should not do.”
Lee funds education for prisoners on the cusp of releaseLee went on to explain that his former work in prison ministry influenced some of his new legislation regarding the way that incarcerated people re-enter society.
“I began, through that prison ministry, to understand how important it is that we consider re-entry in a different way, among other things, through our criminal justice reform” he said. “This year, to be the governor and to pass meaningful legislation, particularly meaningful re-entry legislation around expungement fees reduction, community supervision and significant funding — $10 million worth of funding for the education of those that are about to be released.”
He noted that people often question why he would want to pay for a prisoner’s education.
“Because, if they receive a certificate in prison for their level of education attained, they have a 40 percent better chance to not commit a crime when they come back out,” he said. “I’d rather invest in their education than their re-incarceration. We can be tough on crime and smart on crime at the same time.”
In his closing remarks, Lee noted that, “the work that we have been able to do in the first nine months — we’ve only just begun.”
“I’m so encouraged about where we’re headed,” he said.
