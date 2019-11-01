SNEEDVILLE – The rain was pouring down Friday night, Oct. 25, 2019, but the soggy, nasty weather didn’t deter Hancock Co. High School from honoring its Senior Indians during the West Greene game. Pictured here: Ashley Smith (water girl). See more on page 3B.
Latest News
- Tennessee takes step to increase access to child care
- Mission of Hope returns to Sneedville
- BASKETBALL: HCMS visits Rogersville Middle
- Royston named Player of the Week
- FOOTBALL: Buffaloes outlast Indians 35-18 in final regular season game
- BASKETBALL: Elementary teams open 2019 season with wins, loss
- BASKETBALL: HCHS Girls look to continue success in 2019
- BASKETBALL: HCES Boys finish 3rd in Heritage Tournament
Most Popular
Articles
- Firefighters participate in 64-hour Basic Firefighting Class
- First Tennessee now First Horizon Bank
- Breaking News: Hawkins Co. First Responders pull body from river near Surgoinsville River Front Park
- Rogersville man charged with aggravated sexual battery, two counts of rape of child
- Public's help sought in locating missing Surgoinsville man
- SHERIFF'S OFFICE MAKES DRUG ARRESTS
- CVES fourth graders visit Eastman for Celebration of Chemistry
- Hatchett trial now scheduled for early 2020
- Church Hill Senior Center’s “Golden Nuggets” to compete in state Brain Games
- CEASE moves to new location on South Depot
Images
Videos
Follow Us on Facebook
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Latest e-Edition
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.