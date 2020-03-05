SNEEDVILLE — A joint effort between The Shepherd’s Corner and Clear Springs Baptist Church will bring to Hancock County a huge assortment of household items, furniture, clothing, children’s toys, and other items being made available to anyone who needs them.
In addition, tickets will be available for a drawing for a new stove and microwave oven.
The event will be held March 28, in the old Hancock Co. High School Gym, beginning at 10:30 a.m.
For more information, call or go by The Shepherd’s Corner in Sneedville.
