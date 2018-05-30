GREENEVILLE — Crime scene evidence was presented to a jury last Wednesday by prosecution witnesses in the trial of Vonda Star Smith, who is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the Aug. 12, 2016, death of 21-year-old Jessie Nicole Morrison and her unborn child.
A series of investigators and forensic examiners took the stand in Greene Co. Criminal Court as the state continued to lay a foundation for its assertion that Smith, 52, is the person who killed Morrison, whose oldest child is Smith’s grandson.
Testimony Wednesday showed that Morrison, a Hawkins County native who lived in a mobile home off Old Baileyton Road, suffered severe blunt force trauma injuries to her head with an unknown object. Her body was found by a man walking his dog about 7:30 p.m. off the side of rural Jud Neal Loop Road on Friday, Aug. 12, 2016. Smith lives about 5 miles away on Davis Valley Road.
Sheriff’s department detectives testified that they also found personal papers and other property owned by Morrison discarded on Betsy Ross Road in Afton, several miles away from where the victim’s body was found.
Smith told investigators that Morrison borrowed her car to pay some bills after she and the victim went shopping on the afternoon of Aug. 12 at the Food City market on Snapps Ferry Road. Several Tennessee Bureau of Investigation forensic investigators testified Wednesday afternoon about blood stains and fingerprints found inside and on Smith’s white 1995 Pontiac, which the defendant said was left on her property on the night of Aug. 12 by Morrison. She says she never saw Morrison after she borrowed the car.
Prosecutors continued to fill in a timeline showing when interaction between the defendant and victim took place.
The defense has yet to call any witnesses. Prosecution testimony continued Thursday morning, the third day of the Smith trial.
A recorded statement Smith gave to authorities early on the morning of Aug. 13, 2016, was played for the jury. An earlier interview with Smith was played Tuesday during which Smith said she saw her car parked outside her house next to a white van, which may have contained a male driver and Morrison.
Danny Ricker, a detective sergeant in 2016 with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, was one of those present for the interview. As he and other investigators spoke with Smith, detectives were driving the roads in the area of Jud Neal Loop looking for other evidence.
“In my experience, it is common for people to throw stuff out,” Ricker told chief prosecutor Cecil Mills Jr.
Detective Lt. James “Buddy” Randolph, now retired, said he found personal papers and other possessions belonging to Morrison strewn on Betsy Ross Road, several miles from the crime scene. He testified he also found Morrison’s driver’s license, a bloody paper towel, children’s shorts and hospital discharge papers for one of Morrison’s two boys on Tyne Gray Road, several hundred yards from where her body was found.
Graphic photos of the injuries suffered by Morrison were shown at trial during testimony by Randolph, Ricker and several TBI special agents who participiated in the investigation. In addition to severe wounds to the back of Morrison’s head, she also had bruising and abrasions on her arms and what appeared to be a broken finger on her right hand, indicating a defensive struggle before her death.
Lead defense lawyer Gene Scott Jr. asked Ricker on cross-examination if Smith had any cuts or marks on her arms.
“No,” Ricker responded.
Ricker and Randolph said Smith was cooperative with law enforcement during her interviews and readily allowed her car to be taken for further investigation at the TBI lab in Knoxville.
Videotaped images of Smith and Morrison shopping with her children at the Food City in Greeneville were presented to the jury. The video was provided by Kenny Collins, a Food City district manager who oversees security and safety at 22 area Food City markets.
The jury saw video camera clips of Smith, Morrison and her boys pull into the Snapps Ferry Road lot shortly after 3 p.m. on Aug. 12, 2016, walk through the parking lot into the store, purchase items at a checkout aisle about 3:30 p.m., and pull out of the parking lot in the white Pontiac at 3:43 p.m.
Collins told Assistant District Attorney General David Baker that the time signatures on the videotape were accurate down to the second.
On the stand later, Randolph looked at photos of Morrision’s body as it was found down a slight embankment off the side of Jud Neal Lopp. Morrison was barefoot and had a tattoo on one of her feet. The tattoo was used to identify the victim, Randolph testified.
Another tattoo on Morrison’s right shoulder contained the names of her two children. Her blood-spattered jeans were unbuttoned, an indication they no longer fit.
“It looked like she might be pregnant,” Randolph testified.
Randolph said the bruises on Morrison’s arms looked like “defensive” wounds.
Randolph testified the Pontiac was parked next to Smith’s Davis Valley Road house when he went there.
Melanie Carlisle, a TBI forensic scientist, was in charge of a team that processed Smith’s car at the TBI Crime Lab in Knoxville. She detailed to the jury what was shown in dozens of photographs, including apparent blood stains on the seats, other interior areas and on the exterior of Smith’s car. Carlisle also pointed out fingerprint samples found all over the exterior of the vehicle.
Blood stains were found on the passenger seat of the car and floorboard area, in addition to on the passenger side door, center console and elsewhere in the car, Carlisle told Mills.
A TBI special agent who oversaw the investigation and a fingerprint analyst from the crime lab in Knoxville also testified Wednesday afternoon for the prosecution.
