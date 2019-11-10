ROGERSVILLE — Travis “Bo” Cowan, age 39, of Rogersville, passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, following a courageous battle with cancer.
He was formerly employed with the Hawkins Co. Highway Department. He enjoyed farming and working with cattle.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Joney and Dorothy McNally; and paternal grandparents, Ted and Octavia Goins.
He is survived by his parents, Michael and Charlotte Cowan; brother, Chris Cowan (Tasha); special cousin, Makenzie McNally; niece, Kylee Gentry; several aunts, uncles, cousins, and special friend Phillip Barton.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 12, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m., with Rev. Bill Shoupe officiating. Graveside services will be at 12 noon Wednesday, Nov. 13, at Hawkins County Memorial Gardens.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.
