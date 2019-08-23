PART TWO OF THREE
ROGERSVILLE — As the Review reported in part one, A new visitor in town: William Clark’s 1809 stay in the Rogers Tavern, it was recently discovered that William Clark of the Lewis and Clark Expeditions spent one night in the Rogers Tavern in 1809 along with his wife, Julia, and his nine-month-old son, Meriwether Lewis Clark.
This discovery came when Jim Mallory of the Lewis and Clark Trust began researching other routes that Lewis and Clark traveled after the famed 1804-1806 expedition as part of the bicentennial of these expeditions.
Through this research, he found the journal that William Clark kept on his 1809 trek from St. Louis to D.C. in regard to his title as Superintendent of Indian Affairs, which mentioned Clark’s stay at Rogers Tavern. The journal has since been digitized and is available to be viewed at https://digital.shsmo.org/digital/collection/frontier/id/1058.
Mallory later contacted Dr. Carroll Van West, the Tennessee state historian and a former member of the Lewis and Clark Trust. It just so happened that West was already working on the Powell Law Office project in Rogersville and knew of the Rogers Tavern.
Thus, this discovery has set the wheels in motion for many new projects and potential advancements for Rogersville, as the town houses one of only around seven buildings still in existence that housed either Lewis or Clark.
Why are there so few of these buildings left?
“Of course, once Lewis and Clark left St. Louis, there wasn’t really anything out there, so of course there is nothing in Montana, Oregon, North Dakota, or any of those other states they passed through,” West said.
During the famed Lewis and Clark expeditions, the party spend many nights simply camping outdoors.
“We generally know where the campsites were from the period of 1803 to 1809 in the West, but extant buildings that they stayed in are very few,” Mallory said.
“I started to think about that (the fact that so few buildings connected to Lewis and Clark are left), and I realized that the city of St. Louis sort-of urban renewed all of those old buildings along the waterfront some 70 years ago,” West said. So, that makes a lot of sense.”
The Rogers Tavern Restoration Project
In light of these recent discoveries, Steve Nelson, Rogersville’s Building Inspector who is spearheading several historical restoration projects throughout the town, is interested in adding Rogers Tavern to his list of restorations.
“We’re not 100 percent sure when the Rogers Tavern was built, but we want to take it back to the way it was originally built,” Nelson said.
West was asked to do a comprehensive study of Rogers Tavern along with the Powell Law Office.
Though no construction will occur until West’s report is finished, Nelson explained that the eventual project will involve “taking all of the clapboard siding off, restoring the logs and removing the additions that were put on the back in the 1900’s.”
West is working on his final report of the building and hopes to have it finished within the next two months, though no official timeline has been established
“In June, we came down to Rogers Tavern, took room measurements, looked at architectural evidence that is in plain view — we didn’t take down boards or strip anything off—to sort-of understand the layout of the house and how it was put together,” West said. “We went inside and out, took many photographs, and I’m working on a report of the progression of the tavern. The part that’s right up on the street (South Rogers Street) is the oldest part. Then, it sort-of just grew to the back, so the latest part of the house is at the back. You can tell this from some of the wood they used, the finishings, and some of the stylistic elements.”
Though the building has been left sitting for a number of years, West acknowledged that none of it is in deep disrepair.
“The part that is the oldest is those rooms right up at the front, and they seem to be in good shape,” West said. “The floors weren’t bouncing or anything. That usually tells us it’s that good, log construction. If you keep a good roof on it, those big beams will stay up forever. Of course, like at the Powell Law Office, once you strip off the clapboarding that was added later, you might see some problems.”
Though West’s report is the first step towards the restoration of Rogers Tavern, he explained that it is important to take “baby steps” when dealing with this kind of project.
“This is not the time to do that yet,” West said of renovation. “You don’t want to rush something as important as this. The Lewis and Clark Trust informed us about it, and now we want to develop that history fully and then move from there. The first step is just to get the history of this together and get it before the Lewis and Clark Trust because they work really closely with the National Parks Service on the Lewis and Clark National Trail. Those guys can help the state and Rogersville to help fund a renovation, so we want to make sure we get them involved as soon as we can.”
Jim Mallory of the Lewis and Clark Trust agreed.
The Coast-to-coast Lewis and Clark Trail project
“The Lewis and Clark Trust has been the national leader in trying to complete the Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail for period of 1803 to 1809,” Mallory said. “We want to see Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail Signs — and there is already an official sign for that trail — along the highways from Washington D.C. and Philadelphia all the way to the mouth of the Columbia River where it empties into the Pacific Ocean in Oregon and Washington State. This would be an auto tour route, it’s not a hiking trail, and it follows existing highways.”
Portions of this auto tour route already exist, but Mallory hopes to extend it to truly cover all of the areas that Lewis and Clark traveled.
“The official trail today runs from, going West to East, from the mouth of the Columbia River, along the Columbia River, overland route through Idaho in the general parallel of US-12, picking up the Missouri River, back to the Mississippi River to St. Louis, down the Mississippi River to the mouth of the Ohio River, and up the Ohio River to Pittsburg.”
The last portion of this trail running from St. Louis to Pittsburg was only made official by the U.S. Congress in May, 2019.
“We want to see those historic signs come right through Rogersville for the 1809 portion,” Mallory said.
For more information about the existing Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail, readers can visit the National Parks Service Website about it at https://www.nps.gov/lecl/index.htm.
Don’t miss part three of A New Visitor in Town, in next week’s Midweek Review, to read about what this new discovery means for the town of Rogersville, and a special event that is being planned at Crockett Park to raise awareness and funding for the restoration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.