SNEEDVILLE — The Hancock County Indians will be bringing a veteran team to the field for the 2020 season. They will have four seniors and 11 juniors on the roster. Head coach Michael Willis has been the coach for five years now and shared some insight on several of the top players this season:
Isaac Williams (senior): “Always a big bat for us, Always comes through, clutch at the plate. We expect big things from him.”
Javen Delph (Junior): “He’s a team leader, has been for three years. He’ll be our primary catcher … a great athlete. He works exceptionally hard.”
Braden Seal (junior): “He’s the ace pitcher on our staff. He made several starts the last two years and pitched exceptionally well. He’ll get every possible start this year. His greatest attribute is his control.”
Morgan Anderson (junior): “Primarily an infield specialist, he also pitches. He does a great job, he has a really good game. Last year he put the team on his back in some games and made all the difference.”
Shayden Gibson (junior): We plan for him to have a heavy workload on the mound this year. He has a strong arm. In the past he struggled with control issues…last year we changed some mechanics and form issues and he made a complete 180. He threw a couple of exceptional games. He works hard on and off the field; he has an exceptional work ethic.”
Tivis Cooper (senior): He’s like having another assistant coach. He has a really high baseball IQ. He does a lot of great work behind the plate and in the field.”
Tyler Gibson (junior): He’s the best third baseman I’ve personally ever coached. His glove is his greatest attribute. He also closes a lot of games on the mound. He hit our only homerun last year and we are looking for a lot more strong at-bats this season.”
Gabe Turner (junior): “very hard worker, great role model, very genuine, self-critical to a strength, improves every day. We’re looking for a big impact from him the year.”
