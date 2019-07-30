ROGERSVILLE — The East Tennessee Awakening is now in it’s third week with nearly 70 local residents coming to Christ under the big tent.
Evangelist D.R. Harrison relayed in an interview on Friday that during early weeks of “interdenominational revivals of this nature, the first few weeks are more targeted at local church members getting back to a place of right relationship with the Lord, then we begin to see more and more unchurched people attend and give their lives to Christ.”
“Americans get so busy in day to day activities, we don’t even realize how far we have slipped from the plumbline of what God expects of His people,” he said. “When you study revivals of history, there were always times of churches putting more emphasis on holiness again.
“Many Christians in America believe one of the greatest sins of America is abortion,” Harrison continued. “Israel was destroyed because they actually sacrificed tens of thousands of their young children to the gods they began to serve. But many Americas believe we have sacrificed 65 million babies to the god of convenience. God does not give any human the right to take the life of another for the sake of convenience.”
The focus of Friday night’s revival service will be to acknowledge America’s sin of aborting babies,” he said.
“We will ask God for forgiveness and ask that He send a revival that allows us to see with God’s eyes,” Harrison ended.
The Perry Family from Newport and the Recovery Soldiers will be leading singing and the message will change to bring churches together in unity to both repent and pray for revival to fall in East Tennessee.
Services begin at 7:30 nightly under the tent (located on US 11W south of Rogersville) and Harrison promises there is always something for everyone to enjoy.
More than 180 churches have been represented during the first three weeks of services, and more than 80 pastors have attended. People have driven in from 11 different states that follow Voice of Hope’s website and information.
