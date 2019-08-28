ROGERSVILLE — Rogersville’s Walmart on Tuesday morning of this week “cut the ribbon” to officially kick off the chain’s new Grocery Pickup service.
Assistant Store Manager Toby Milton was joined by other associates for the ribbon cutting, which featured a custom-made cake and plenty of cupcakes to go around.
Walmart customers can get $10 off their first online order by going to www.walmart.com/grocery and using the code LOADIT4U.
Customers can download the app to their smartphone, or use a home computer, 24/7 to place an order, and choose a pickup time and location.
Associates in the store will gather the items, based on your list, and will even load the groceries into your car right at curbside.
Milton said that the service is free and there are no markups on items ordered online .. customers get the same low prices online or in-store.
When you use the new service, be sure to let the folks at the Rogersville Walmart know that you read about it in the Review.
