SNEEDVILLE — The Hancock Co. Health Council will meet on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. in the conference room of the Hancock Co. Health Department, located at 178 Willow Street, in Sneedville.
Agenda items will include “Why communities should address adverse childhood experiences”, Becky Haas, Trauma Informed Administrator for Ballad Health.
The council’s next meeting date will be Tuesday, May 12, at 11:30 a.m.
The public is welcome to attend any meeting of the Council.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.