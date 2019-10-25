CEASE moves to new location in Rogersville
Photo by Tommy Campbell

ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins Co. branch of CEASE Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault, Inc., has moved to a new location at 307 South Depot Street. Ribbon-cutting ceremonies, hosted by the Rogersville/Hawkins Co. Chamber of Commerce, were held last week. The center is open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and they also have a 24/7 hotline if someone needs immediate services outside of business hours – 800-303-2220. They also have shelters in Hamblen and Claiborne counties that are open 24/7. To stay at a shelter, victims of domestic violence must meet with a CEASE representative and be referred there. The Hawkins County office offers a ‘Safe at Home’ program, crisis intervention, accompaniment to court, assistance filing protection orders, referrals for other services, support groups, numerous educational classes, resume writing, prevention and advocacy. CEASE is a non-profit, grant-funded operation, and all of their services are free to those in need. So far in 2019, the Hawkins Co. CEASE branch has served 110 people.

