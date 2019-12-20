Church Hill BMA irons out plans for Derrick Park improvements

As the Review previously reported, the Church Hill BMA and a park committee consisting of Aldermen Keith Gibson, Tom Kern and Michael Bell and City Recorder Josh Russell have been looking into improvements to Derrick Park.
In addition to installing some ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) approved equipment, the committee has looked into moving some of the existing equipment to different areas of the park as well as adding a splash pad.
Gibson told the board that the committee would like to see the playground equipment that currently sits near the creek closer to the existing parking area. This would also place this equipment closer to the existing picnic shelter and the restrooms.
“That will get the equipment away from the creek and make it a lot safer,” Gibson told the board. “I’ve heard people talk about having to really watch their little ones around that creek.”
However, Gibson went on explain that the addition of playground equipment near the existing parking lot on Bucky Cooper Road will likely bring more cars to that area and, with them, a need to expand the parking lot.
Then, in the newly emptied spot near the creek, Gibson explained that a stage could be built.
“That way, they could have a musical group or a singing,” he said. “It would just bring about more use of that park.”
Gibson went on to explain that the committee would like to see two new picnic shelters added into the park near Bucky Cooper Road as well as several stand-alone picnic tables added throughout the park.
“We’ve already got some shelters that are large and could hold 60 to 75 people,” Kern explained. “We’re thinking in terms of a smaller shelter for this.”
The committee also designated an area in the park near Bucky Cooper Road for a splash pad.
“We’re hoping that this splashpad will draw interest into the city,” Gibson said.
The estimated cost for the splash pad is between $150,000 to $200,000 including both materials and installation, and, as Mayor Dennis Deal explained, is less than what the board had originally anticipated.
However, Gibson explained that a holding tank to hold and re-circulate the water used in the splash pad could cost around $50,000 to $80,000 more should the committee choose this kind of system.
Alternatively, the splash pad could be set up so that the water runs into the splash pad and simply drains away afterwards.
“He (a contractor with whom the committee spoke) said that there’s no restrictions on runoff (from splash pads),” Gibson said. “That water is no different than runoff water out of a water hose.”
The committee has several follow-up meetings scheduled with a contractor and interim public works manager Jason Light to iron out the blueprints for these improvements.
