SNEEDVILLE — Clinch-Powell Educational Cooperative (CPEC) Head Start/Early Head Start Program is excited to announce the opening of the Early Head Start Home-Based Center in Hancock County.
Services that were once provided to preschoolers in the home-based center in Kyles Ford will now be provided to pregnant woman, infants, and toddlers at the Sneedville location. This location was chosen so that services could now be provided to the entire Hancock County community. Studies show that children enrolled in Early Head Start perform significantly better on a range of cognitive, language, social and emotional development than children who do not experience Early Head Start. Therefore, CPEC plans to offer these services to the community in hopes of working with parents to nurture these developmental areas to better prepare children for school and life.
In the Early Head Start Home-Based Program, services are provided through weekly home visits to each enrolled child and family. Trained Home Visitors will provide child-focused visits that promote the parents’ or caregivers’ ability to support their child’s development. These visits last an hour and a half each. Pregnant women are also eligible to receive in-home services that focus on parenting, child development, labor and delivery, breastfeeding and nutrition.
In addition to home visits, group sessions will be offered once per week at the new Sneedville center location. These group sessions offer opportunities for parents and children to come together for learning, discussion and social activity.
“Strong community partnerships are essential to the success of Head Start and Early Head Start,” says Executive Director/Head Start Director, Debbie Thomas. “The Hancock County Board of Education has been an invaluable partner in the 35 years that CPEC has provided Head Start services to the Hancock County community. We truly appreciate their commitment to children and families.”
CPEC is honored to continue to serve Hancock County in this new capacity. The community is invited to an Open House to be held on November 1st from 1 to 3 p.m. Everyone is welcome to tour the center, meet staff and learn more about this important program. The center is located on school property to the right of the Hancock County Board of Education offices.
Clinch-Powell Educational Cooperative is a non-profit organization and has been serving children and families since 1971. The Head Start/Early Head Start Program serves 511 children in the counties of Campbell, Claiborne, Hancock and Scott Counties.
If you would like more information regarding enrollment, please call Joshua Boldin at 423-626-9270 or jboldin@cpec.org or contact Debbie Thomas at dthomas@cpec.org.
