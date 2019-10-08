Simpson

ROGERSVILLE — Vera Ann Rimer Simpson, age 76, of Rogersville, went to be with the Lord on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. She loved the Lord and was a faithful prayer warrior. 

She was preceded in death by her husband, J.T. Simpson; parents, Charlie Earnest Rimer, Sr. and Edith Irene Burchfield Arnold; brother, Charlie Rimer, Jr.; and sister, Thelma Louise Page.

She is survived by her children, Tim Simpson (Theresa), Debbi Clark, Angie Burr, and Brad Simpson (Angel Davis); grandchildren, Darren Simpson (Kim), Paige Clark White (Cody), Beth Cuthrell, Wes Cuthrell, Tiffany VanBremen, Makenzie VanBremen, Allen Davis (Amelia), Jonathon Davis, and Jamie Davis; great-grandchildren, Madyson Cuthrell, Caroline Simpson, Adam Bentley, Mark Wyatt, Olivia White, Brooklyn Davis, and Ashton Davis; and brother, Larry Rimer.

The family will receive friends Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 11, at Mowell Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent the family at www.christiansells.com.

Tags