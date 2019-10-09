GREENEVILLE — On October 7, 2019, Leonard Wayne Mullinax, 49, of Gaffney, South Carolina, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge J. Ronnie Greer to serve 235 months in federal prison following convictions for his role in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, launder money and possessing firearms in furtherance of his drug trafficking.
According to his plea agreement on file with the U.S. District Court, Mullinax was the out-of-state source of supply for this particular methamphetamine conspiracy operating in the Eastern District of Tennessee. Following the indictment in this case, law enforcement officers searched Mullinax’s residence and place of business in South Carolina, and recovered an approximate kilogram of methamphetamine, 28 firearms, ammunition, a drug ledger, a vacuum sealer and other miscellaneous items of paraphernalia.
Mullinax stipulated that he was accountable for at least 4 but less 4.5 kilograms of methamphetamine and that he had been supplying co-defendant Edward Walters, 48, of Surgoinsville, for about a year.
Walters is currently pending sentencing.
Other defendants who have been previously sentenced in this methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy include Jamie Nicole Wilson, 42, of Gaffney, South Carolina; Jason Ronald Burchfield, 39, of Hawkins County, Tennessee; Matthew Glenn Russell, 27, of Rogersville; Amber Lynn Hall, 29, of Church Hill; Jimmy Lee Gray, 37, of Surgoinsville; and Michael James Walters, 46, of Bristol, Tennessee, who were sentenced to 200 months, 149 months, 135 months, 135 months, 120 months, and 120 months, in federal prison respectively.
Law enforcement agencies participating in the investigation included the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Office, Hamblen Co. Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF), United States Postal Inspector, Third District Judicial Drug Task Force, Cherokee County, SC Sheriff’s Office and the United States Marshal Service.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Wayne Taylor represented the United States.
This case was a result of the Department of Justice’s Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s drug supply reduction strategy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.