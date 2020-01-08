SNEEDVILLE — The flu vaccine is now being offered at no charge to patients at Tennessee’s county health department clinics as long as supplies last. Seasonal influenza is now widespread across Tennessee, but it’s not too late to get a flu shot!
“I urge anyone who has not received a flu shot this flu season to get one as soon as possible,” said Tenn. Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP. “It’s extremely important for young children, the elderly and pregnant women to receive a flu vaccine because they are at the most serious risk for illness or death from influenza.”
After getting the flu vaccine, it’s still important to wash your hands with soapy water or use alcohol-based hand sanitizers and cover coughs and sneezes with a sleeve or tissue to help prevent the spread of illness. People who are sick should stay home to recover and to prevent spreading illness to co-workers, friends and others.
Learn more about preventing seasonal flu at www.cdc.gov/flu/consumer/index.html.
To schedule your free flu vaccine, call the Hancock Co. Health Department at 423-733-2228. Flu vaccine quantities are limited and offered on a first-come-first-serve basis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.