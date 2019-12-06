Thanksgiving is over, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are history for another year, and its beginning to look a lot like Christmas, including at the Campbell household.
We went last weekend and again picked out a tree from our friends at Rogersville Produce who always have some of the nicest-shaped and freshest-cut trees I have ever seen.
Dee Ann and I decorated it Saturday while enjoying the warmth of the new gas logs in our fireplace, installed by our friends at Hawkins Co. Gas, and (say it ain’t so... dang it!) watching the Alabama Crimson Tide get whupped by Auburn.
I have to confess, I love this time of the year. Always have.
There’s just something magical about Christmas.
I love the lights and decorations, I love the fellowship, I love the smells of holiday baking in progress, I love getting Christmas cards in the mail (even though not many seem to do that anymore), and spending the precious time that I get off for the holidays with my folks.
I love watching all of the old holiday re-runs on TV, even though I have seen each one dozens of times ... How the Grinch Stole Christmas, The House Without A Christmas Tree, It’s A Wonderful Life, and let’s don’t forget Miracle on 34th Street. I’m still waiting for my two all-time favorites to show up — A Charlie Brown Christmas and The Homecoming (the movie that inspired The Waltons TV series).
(Just a side note here but this year will mark the 54th year that I will watch ol’ Charlie Brown, Linus, Lucy and the rest of the Peanuts® gang in Charles Shultz’ unashamedly Christian cartoon telling of the Christmas story. If you never saw it, or even if you’ve seen it 50+ times like me, watch it with your children and grands. My column in our Dec. 20 edition will be about that humble 30-minute cartoon which, in my view, is the ultimate Christmas-themed TV show of all time.)
And — call me sappy if you like — but I also enjoy the Christmas movies on the Hallmark Channel.
One movie from recent years that is absolutely worth your time to watch with the whole family, is The Nativity Story. If you haven’t seen it, look it up on one of the cable channels that it will surely be appearing on, or find the DVD at WalMart or some other video outlet.
Hawkins County’s annual Christmas parades begin this weekend, and Sneedville’s is Saturday, so — weather permitting — get out and enjoy these festive events with your family and your neighbors.
I love listening to favorite Christmas songs on scratchy old 45rpm records and albums that I have kept over the years, even though in recent years — thanks to Mac computers, a USB turntable and iTunes® —I have been able to transfer these “vinyl” classics to my digital collection.
For this old former radio DJ, there’s just nothing like Ray Boltz’ I Believe in Bethlehem, Elvis’ Blue Christmas, Emmylou Harris’ and Ricky Skaggs’ duet on Beautiful Star of Bethlehem, or Johnny and Tommy Cash’s That Christmasy Feeling to get me in the spirit. And hey, let’s not forget Merle Haggard’s If We Make it Through December, the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band’s Colorado Christmas, Charlie McCoy’s beautiful harmonica instrumental of White Christmas, Skip Ewing’s holiday tear-jerker, Christmas Carol, and — how could we ever forget!! — Elmo and Patsy’s redneck classic ... Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer!
As I left the office late one night recently, I stopped for a minute and looked down Rogersville’s beautiful Main Street at the holiday lights, the trees and wreaths in store windows, and I was grateful for a community that still reveres and cherishes C-H-R-I-S-T-M-A-S.
As for this publisher, I don’t say or write, “Happy Holidays”. I realize and respect the fact that there are others who don’t share the same view of Christmas as do Christians, and that is their right and privilege ... but as for me, I will unashamedly and gratefully wish all a “MERRY CHRISTMAS” because were it not for the CHRIST CHILD whose birth we remember, and whose sacrifice on the Cross made it possible for anyone who chooses to accept His love to have unconditional forgiveness and eternal life, there would be no “holiday” to celebrate.
If that ain’t a Christmas gift worth celebrating, I don’t know what is!!!!
No doubt about it, Christmastime is my favorite season of the year, and I’m glad that I am here to share it with YOU, my friends and neighbors.
How about you? Got any Christmastime memories that you would like to share with readers of the Review and Eagle? Maybe you’d like to tell us what you are thankful for this holiday season and what your own Christmas wish list includes.
So, ho, ho, ho, y’all ... let’s get in the spirit and share the love and the warmth during this special time of year with those around us who may, for whatever reason, not be feeling very loved or special right now. Christmas, we have to remember, is also a sad and lonely time for many, especially those who may have lost loved ones during the year, lost a job, gone through a divorce, experienced life-altering illnesses or other tragedies, or those who just need a shoulder to lean on, a hand to hold, a hug, and to know that SOMEONE cares. Let’s make a special effort to reach out and be there for our hurting, lonely, cold, or hungry friends and neighbors — maybe those we haven’t met yet — who are, for whatever reason, are in need at this time of year.
Remember, too, that we are not called to be judgmental but to help in any way we can ... and to leave the “judging” to the One who set in motion this whole Christmas thing to begin with.
That’s my view. What say you?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.