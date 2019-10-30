ABINGDON, Virginia — Since 1992, Food City ... in partnership with its customers ... has conducted the annual Race Against Hunger campaign to raise funds for local non-profit hunger relief organizations.
Beginning Oct. 30 and continuing through Nov. 28, $1, $3, and $5 scanable cards will be available at each Food City checkout. Customers wishing to make a donation simply select the desired dollar amount and it is conveniently added to their order total. One hundred percent of the proceeds benefit hunger relief and charitable organizations throughout the region.
Approximately six meals are provided for every dollar donated.
With every dollar contribution made, customers using their ValuCard are electronically entered for a chance to win their choice of a spectacular season of racing at Bristol Motor Speedway or a $2,500 contribution to the charity of their choice.
Last year’s program was another huge success, raising over $512,000.
Headquartered in Abingdon, Virginia, K-VA-T Food Stores (Food City’s parent company) operates 132 retail outlets throughout southeast Kentucky, southwest Virginia, east Tennessee, Chattanooga and north Georgia, including two in Hawkins County, TN.
