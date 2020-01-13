ROGERSVILLE — William Kelcie "Bill" Woods, age 85, of Rogersville, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020 at Ballad Health’s Holston Valley Medical Center.
He was a member of Fairview Missionary Baptist Church.
Bill was retired from Berkline Corporation. He was a veteran having served in the U.S. Air Force.
Bill was preceded in death by his daughter, Janice Deborah Woods; son, Richard Kelcie Woods; parents, William Less and Gracie Cobb Woods; and the other of his children, Mary Margaret Woods.
He is survived by his daughters, Rita Kay Woods, of Rogersville, and Phyllis Chesnutt-Jones, of Morristown, Elana Stanley and husband, Marty, Jina Cupp and husband, Billy, all of Rogersville; grandchildren, Billy "B.J." Woods, Leslie "Les" Woods, Rocky Woods, Ridge Woods, Brandon Woods, Zachary Chesnutt, Sara Chesnutt, Kelsie Ward, Chris Whitaker, Jimmie Whitaker, Brianna Stanley and Caleb Stanley; several great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and loving companion, Clara Porter.
Visitation hours were from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 at Broome Funeral Home, in Rogersville. The funeral service was conducted at 3 p.m., in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Gary Marshall officiating. Burial followed in Fairview Baptist Church Cemetery with military honors provided by the Hawkins County Color Guard and the U.S. Air Force.
Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com.
Broome Funeral Home, of Rogersville, is honored to serve the Woods family.
