ROGERSVILLE — Imogene Williams, age 81, of Rogersville, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020.
She was a daughter of the late Everett and Rosa Lee Cupp Garber.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dean "Deano" Williams; sisters, Francis Laster, Helen Bennett, and Isobell Willis; brothers, Jay N. Garber, and Jimmy Garber; and son-in-law, Guy Mowell, Jr.
Survivors include her loving daughters, Teresa Mowell, and Kimberly Bradley; son, Michael Whitaker; sister, Nancy Kinley; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandson; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p,m., Wednesday, March 18, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m., with Rev. Floyd Ward and Rev. Richard Carroll officiating. The graveside service will be private.
Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.