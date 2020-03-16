ROGERSVILLE — Imogene Williams, age 81, of Rogersville, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020.

She was a daughter of the late Everett and Rosa Lee Cupp Garber.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dean "Deano" Williams; sisters, Francis Laster, Helen Bennett, and Isobell Willis; brothers, Jay N. Garber, and Jimmy Garber; and son-in-law, Guy Mowell, Jr. 

Survivors include her loving daughters, Teresa Mowell, and Kimberly Bradley; son, Michael Whitaker; sister, Nancy Kinley; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandson; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p,m., Wednesday, March 18, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m., with Rev. Floyd Ward and Rev. Richard Carroll officiating. The graveside service will be private.

Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.

Tags