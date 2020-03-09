SNEEDVILLE — In his interview with the Hancock Co. Board of Education on Feb. 28, 2020, Dr. Michel "Mike" Belcher said that he has lived in Hancock County since the age of three months, when he was adopted by his aunt.
As a student in the local system, Dr. Belcher said that he played basketball, graduated, and after college, with a B.S. degree in Urban and Regional Planning, returned to Hancock County where he taught, coached basketball teams and served as principal for one year on an interim teaching certificate at Mulberry Gap School. At the end of that year, the system had a "layoff", so he worked at Mahle, TRW, and Volunteer Fabricators.
"But I quickly realized that wasn't what I wanted to do in life," he said.
After a family member encouraged him to go back to school, he did, only this time to seek a Teaching Endorsement.
During his career, he became the first principal of the new Elementary School.
"I think I have prepared myself my entire life to do this job," he told the board.
Since the 2016-17 school year, Dr. Belcher has held the position of Director of Special Programs, where he supervises and oversees Special Education, OCR, Homebound, Homeschool, Alternative School, Section 504, Gifted Education, Title 9/Discrimination, and evaluations for all principals and assistant principals.
(PUB. NOTE: More on Dr. Belcher's educational and professional background can be found elsewhere in this issue.)
After his opening personal remarks, member of the board began their questioning, with each member — with the exception of BOE Vice Chair David Jones, who was not present for the Feb. 28 interview work session — asking questions in turn:
JEFF STAPLETON: What would you do differently, than what we are currently doing, to raise our schools' test scores? I would send those low teachers, who are getting 'ones', and let them mentor under those who are getting 'fives'. I would look at each of the kids that are scoring low, dissect their data, and see what they are scoring low on, specifically.
DR. BELCHER: I would try to get a group together, including the child's teacher and the parents and try to create a plan to remediate the kid. In our county, we have such low numbers that five kids can make a big difference in a teacher's test scores.
I would also try to recruit teachers from other systems. I would spend a lot of time in the schools encouraging principals to be in those classrooms to let everybody know, who is a stakeholder for that child, that we need to work on it.
Schools have to have good principals. It all starts with the principal.
I think we’re doing lot of good things, if we can get you guys together with concerned parents, teachers, and everybody gets on the same page and communicates, you can change.
I've been a part of two 'fives' in schools I've been in, so I've been a part of high-achieving schools. It takes all 'buying in', from everybody, but it can be done. I feel like we've got a good school system. I think the 'one' we have at the Elementary School is really not indicative of how good that school is or how bad that school is. I think that we can change that 'one' and turn it into a 'three' the first year, maybe even higher. I'm willing to try.
HUGH KYLE LIVESAY: How would you engage parents to encourage them to be more active participants in their child's education?
DR. BELCHER: I'd contact them. I do that now in the jobs that I do. You've got to let a person know that you're interested. Most parents just want to know that you really care about their kids. Some, I don't think you can reach because they just really don't care. They're living life and they're not worried about their child's education. Involving parents is a big problem in this county. You can call them, you can send people to see them, you can have open houses and gatherings where you can try to bring everybody together. In this county we have a lot of dysfunctional homes, and as you guys well know, a lot of grandmothers are raising their grandkids. We have a lot of poverty and these people are worried about survival instead of educating their kids. Thank goodness I had a parent who saw that the only way out of that poverty was through education.
CARL REED: Why do you want this job and what would be your goals if you are appointed?
DR. BELCHER: I want this job because I want to see our county's educational system do well. I don't have any giant ego or want power, I want to see our system do well. I have lived here all my life, I'm a part of this county, my kids teach in this system, my grandkids are in this system, and I want the best for the system.
My goals would be to have everybody here at this table work with the teachers and have the best school system we can have. It takes a team. I can't do it alone. We need to find the brightest minds, and I know who these people are. I've worked with them my whole career, I know who our best teachers are. Find those teachers and you get a plan together, and everybody works together, including you guys (on the board). If we work as a team, the scores will take care of themselves.
Communication is key. We've got to communicate that we care. You can't teach a kid if you don't show that kid that you care about him. As a teacher that was my goal. I didn't try to teach a lesson to a kid until I found out who they were, and I still believe that's key', that you have to let someone know you care about them. My goal is to create a good system for my grandkids, your grandkids, everybody's kids and grandkids, and I realize that there are obstacles, this job isn't easy, we have some barriers that keep us from doing things that other systems do, with money being a big one. But I really feel we can build the system back up. I'm not so negative on it, I see lots of positives.
JACK MULLINS: Describe your management style, delegating responsibility, and requiring accountability.
DR. BELCHER: I am not a micromanager. I don't want to make all of the decisions. I want to be involved in all of the important decisions, but I'd like to empower people that are capable. I realize this this job is bigger than one person. You have to surround yourself with good people whom you know and in whom you have confidence in their decisions. I would back those people and let them make decisions. I would entrust that people would make good decisions, and when they don't, I would discuss that with them in private and try to lead, encourage and mentor them into making a right decision. I would reward them, and when they didn't make a good decision we would have discussions.
DENNIS HOLT: Give us an example of the most challenging and complex position you have served in, what qualified you for that position, or why were you chosen for that position, and how do you feel like you performed in it?
DR. BELCHER: My most challenging position was at Kyles Ford when I taught three grades, sixth, seventh and eighth, and coached five basketball teams. I had to take a lot of students home after we got back (from games), and we played all over the region. We had some pretty good basketball teams. We defeated a lot of teams that were supposed to beat us. A very challenging job, and a very rewarding job. I guess I was given that job because I had shown leadership skills in the position I held earlier. I always try to give one hundred percent. I realize I have weaknesses but I have a strong work ethic. I'm a little OCD, if a picture's out of place it bothers me. I am a 'detail' person and I try hard, whatever I do. I think I have always been promoted because of my work ethic and because I can get along with people. I can mediate issues. I have to deal with upset parents quite often, but most of the time they just want you to hear them and let them know that you're understanding of what their problem is.
FREDDIE MULLINS: If you get this job, what would be your top priority for the upcoming school year, what would be the #1 thing you think you should look at first to help our system? And what is your definition of a good leader?
DR. BELCHER: Putting the correct principals in buildings. That to me is a priority. Somebody that I have faith in that I know has a realistic understanding of what the expectations are. I think people either want to do really well or they don't. People who are self-directed want to do the right thing, you don't have to supervise because they're going to do it because it's in them. You have to find the right principal to be a part of the team that we all agree on is the right principal. I would look to you guys for insight, as well as what I have, but I feel like I know the people in this county as good as anybody, and I know the ones that really have an authentic drive in them that care about the kids and want us to do well.
A good leader listens, they talk to all of the stakeholders, everybody that's involved. A leader puts the student first. I think we forget the student sometimes. I deal with teachers who, I think, schedule things on their behalf instead of what's best for students. A good leader wants to be an example for those who work with him and around him. A good leader understands that they are not the only part of the team. Right now I do eight different jobs, with Special Ed being my big one. I also do 504, I do Homebound, Homeschool, I do the annual OCR which is a giant report, I help Randy White supervise the Alternative School. I do lots of different things and a leader is different in each of those positions. The best quality a leader can have is personal drive and care.
JEFF STAPLETON: I think one of the biggest problems in our schools is morale of teachers and students. I believe the student can see that teachers aren't happy, and that affects that student. What would you do to pick the morale up?
DR. BELCHER: I would have conversations. You need to bring the teachers in and let them know. It's all a team. You've got to let teachers know they are a part of the team. And listen to some of the things they want. Everybody wants to be heard and they have to have 'buy in'. You're never going to get complete 'buy in', and those who won't 'buy in', you cut them. I believe that if you sit down with teachers, multiple times if you need to, and you work it out. Talk it out. And if there are issues you try to address it, and if you can address it, you explain to them 'why', and if they're not going to be a team player ... because one teacher in your building cuts away, they're going to bring one or two more with them, usually, and before long you have a little sect of people that really aren't team players. And you have to address that. If the principal don't, then I would address it.
HUGH KYLE LIVESAY: Can you share an example of a time when your authority was challenged?
DR. BELCHER: My authority has been challenged by several individuals, questioning me in staff meetings, talking while I'm speaking. I've had to speak over them and afterward I would take them and we would have a private discussion. There's a few people who have 'tried' me in staff meetings and that is a pet peeve of mine. If I am having a meeting with teachers and I'm discussing something with them, I don't want three people over in a corner having their own little private conversation when we are speaking to something that's important to the entire group.
I get challenged in Special Ed, you run into people who have really high emotions. Their children are involved, and sometimes they question everything you do. I let them know right off that I am there to help them as well as their child. Once you create that relationship with a parent they understand that you are trying to help. I tell my teachers, when we serve a kid with a disability, we also serve those parents. When you can help the parent, you sometimes do away with the confrontations that occur. Sometimes parents of student athletes question everything you do in athletics.
CARL REED: How would you interact with principals and staff to achieve goals, and how would you handle it if someone constantly underperforms?
DR. BELCHER: Someone who constantly underperforms, we would work through the process of ridding them from our system. If I were director, I would meet with my principals, we would sit down and talk about all the current issues, and if there are problems that they're not being effective in dealing with, I'll help them deal with that. You've gotta communicate. I feel like we don't communicate enough now. We're doing Central Office monthly meetings but I think its important that the director meet with principals at least weekly, if not more, to talk about certain issues. If chosen, I would be a communicator and with you guys, to let you know what's going on. If you don't have a team player, you discuss that with the person, but I don't like to keep going back dealing with the same issue. That person either conforms to what we are all asking or we cut them from the fold and deal with them in an organized manner that we have decided is appropriate.
JACK MULLINS: Tell us how you would use data to steer your decision making?
DR. BELCHER: If you have a low score and you dissect that data by student, and look at the three years that that teacher is not performing, and it may not be the kids' problem, it may be the teacher's problem. You look at the data and then you find a research-based approved intervention from the state and you try those interventions and 'progress monitor' to see if your intervention is getting any gain in the area you are trying to fix. Generally, you can see that this intervention is working or it's not, and if it's not, then you try another intervention, that is state-approved, until you see that data start to increase.
Most things that you fix, you have to research through the data, but sometimes that data is not true. Some kids don't test good on some days. We're all human and some days we're just not as sharp. Some days they may not try. You have to test multiple times to get a true reading of the data and then find an intervention remedy, some plan that's going to fix and remediate that deficit. Most of the strategies I work on are data-related. You have to look at what you started with, then measure what you've done to see if you're getting growth, and if you're not, try something else. You have to realize that the first time you test may not be the true reading of a kid.
DENNIS HOLT: It can be really challenging, representing a board. Sometimes you have to represent or pursue positions or points that you don't necessarily agree with, or totally agree with. Can you give me an example of when that has happened to you in the past or how you would deal with it if it occurred?
DR. BELCHER: I have dealt with it in the past. I had to make a call once to get a special-needs student. I felt like it was our obligation to send a bus, but my director felt like it wasn't. I talked to my director about how I thought we should do that, but my director said no, we're not going to do that. So, I supported the director even though in my heart I felt like we should have done it. I came up with another plan that made the parent happy. I don't always agree with what I have been told by my director, but he is my boss and I'll do what he tells me. I will try to find an alternative to accommodate the parents and the kids. Sometimes my director told me I went to far, and maybe I did, but I follow what I feel is right for that kid.
FREDDIE MULLINS: I think its great to see the growth in our vocational classes the last few years. What is one thing that you would add to that that would benefit not only the kids but the school system?
DR. BELCHER: It's a pet peeve with me that, looking at state curriculum over the last 10 years, I feel like we've been trying to design our curriculum for the top 20 percent of the students. In our county, 20 percent of the kids may go to college, and 10 percent will drop out. They're leaving behind the 80 percent that are not college-bound. We're doing them a terrible injustice. We have kids taking geometry, which makes no sense at all, but it's state curriculum.
We would be much better served in this county and in this state, and I think that Gov. Lee understands, that we need to be creating skills for these kids, welding, carpentry, auto mechanics. I've taken kids who were horrible discipline issues in a simple math class, and the simple reason they were being that way is they were incapable of doing the math, and so they act up. But then you enroll them in a vocational/CTE class and they excel. I can name you three students this last school year who went from being in the Alternative School to actually producing and having no discipline issues at all because they are now in worlds that fit who they are. We can't make scholars out of every kid. You take what attributes that kid has and you build on that. If a kid wants to be a mechanic, put him in mechanics' school and feed him all the mechanics' stuff you can. We need successful mechanics. Most of our kids will not go to college and we try to assume that that's what they're all gonna do. I know you need high expectations, and I have high expectations for kids, but you also have to be realistic, not everybody is going to college.
JEFF STAPLETON: Sometimes what is good for the schools, money-wise, may not be good for the county. If you have to go to the County Commission asking for things, what would be your role there?
DR. BELCHER: I would be the voice of the Board (of Education). We would decide, as a group, which road we're gonna take and I'll take the stance that you guys decide with me. I would work for you, not the County Commission
HUGH KYLE LIVESAY: What do you think is the greatest challenge facing our system?
DR. BELCHER: Hiring quality people to replace the ones we lose. I have a couple of employees who work for me right now that, if we had other options, I wouldn't have them working for me. We simply have a hard time recruiting people in this county. We have beautiful natural resources, but we're so isolated that people can make more money working in other systems. No tax base is our biggest issue. Its hard to recruit quality teachers and I don't know that that's going to get better until we can start paying teachers a little higher salaries. I realize that all of our money comes from state an federal allocations, so we’ll have to do the best we can to manage what we've got. One thing I would pursue is writing grants. There's lots of grants out there, federal monies. We have the criteria that state and area agencies look for, they want to come in and be a part of us. Our numbers and demographics are such that we should be eligible to get lots of grants. We need a person who is very gifted, and I have that person in mind, who can reach out and find these grants. And I predict that after three years that person could not only pay their own salary, plus be bringing lots of money into this county. We have the demographics, we have the numbers that show needs, and we would be eligible for these grants. Somebody needs to make that their job to do that daily.
CARL REED: How would you attempt to improve our test scores?
DR. BELCHER: I would dissect the data, look at it in several different ways. We could look at counties that are similar to us in size and numbers and disadvantage ratios and see what they are doing, see if they are having good scores. If our kids aren't doing well in third grade reading then we need to look at a system that is doing good and mentor that, see what they are doing, and model it. Again, putting your best teachers, your strongest teachers, in areas that you're not doing well in would be a quick way to effect that.
JACK MULLINS: On an especially tough day, what would motivate you to succeed as a director and what fingerprint do you desire to leave on your tenure as Director of Schools?
DR. BELCHER: I've had a few of those difficult days, but I've never been a quitter. I approach each day with the same vigor and I understand there will be bad days. But I will keep working at something until we make a gain, and when you make a gain you get momentum. We will keep working until we have fixed it, or we figure out a way to remove it. I'm not a quitter, never have been, never will be. I want to see our school system do well. It's not about Mike Belcher. I don't have a giant ego. I love kids, I love learning, I love teaching. I want Hancock County to not be known as a place of poor education, and it's not to me. I still believe that education is a noble profession. I believe that educators are some of the best people to walk this planet. Not all of the educators are that way, but the majority of the educators I know are good people, and they try hard. I want to be someone who helps lead them. I want to be part of a team that does good things, that feels good about what they have done.
DENNIS HOLT: Can you give us a couple of examples of when people asked you for your input on a situation or problem they were trying to solve, what input or advice did you give them, and how did that work out?
DR. BELCHER: I think back to IEPs (Individualized Education Program). Lots of times you have obstacles in IEP meetings that you have to find a way to work around. For instance, if you can't take a bus to pick up a kid, you can, through your allocation, pay a mileage for that parent to come in. They can bring their kid in if you can't pick them up and you can pay that parent mileage. I've had to do that, to intermediate a situation because we have one bus and you can't be two places at one time and some of these kids live far distances so the parent wants a bus to pick them up but there's no way because the bus route is already established. But you have to find a different situation. Sometimes that worked for me. I play mediator in lots of roles that I do. Alternative School, we've had kids that principals wanted to suspend. I've worked with the principal and the parent to let the kid come to Alternative School and transition there in a lower-number environment and the kid would do fine. I talked to the principal into not kicking the kid out but to give him another chance, and the principals work good with me. Not every kid at the Alternative School is there for disciplinary reasons. Some kids are there to work through transitions. Their dad may be gone, in jail, their mother may be somewhere that no one knows where she is. That's why the kid is acting up, and if you put these kids in a world with a one-on-one teacher for a while, to show them that everything is not exploding around them, that there is still a way here to get their composure, to show them that you care, and slowly get those kids back in. My nature is not to be confrontational. I can usually talk something out with the most irate people, but I have had SROs (School Resource Officers) to escort people. I won't allow people to yell at me or my teachers. if we can't settle something in a civil manner, then we'll do it in some other way, but there's no sense for acting that way.
I don't know why we don’t do a lot of PTO stuff now, and that's something I would like to pursue again to help get parents involved.
I love Hancock County. I grew up here, I went to school here, I have kids who teach in the system and grandkids in the system. It's part of who I am. I have property here, my family has for four generations. I'm a Hancock County person and I have a sincere, authentic desire to help this school system. I do all of the evaluations on principals and assistant principals. I know who our people are, I know how they are performing, and we have some good people in this county. We need to bring them all together and go toward an agreed-upon focus. We can do many things together. I feel good about our county and I'll defend it to the end.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.