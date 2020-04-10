ROGERSVILLE — Both the driver and passenger in a vehicle that was stopped for speeding last week ended up with a variety of charges, including two each for drug-related offenses.
Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Dustin Winter said that on April 2, 2020, he initiated a traffic stop at US 11W and Hawkins Street on a 2012 Honda Civic that was clocked at 42 mph in a 20 mph zone.
Winter asked for the driver license and proof of insurance from driver Isaac Taylor Dean, 28, of Jackson Road, Rogersville, and ID from passenger Kanima Lanae Braford, 28, of Prices Grove Road, Rogersville.
Braford began to dig through her backpack but was unable to provide ID, Winter’s report states.
He confirmed through Central Dispatch that the vehicle had no valid insurance coverage, asked both driver and passenger to step out of the car, and informed the driver that the Honda would have to be towed due to having no insurance coverage.
“I patted both suspects down for safety before I began to inventory the vehicle,” Winter said.
During the pat-down of Dean, the deputy found a baggie containing approximately .81-grams of marijuana.
After the drugs were found, Winter searched the vehicle and found, tucked between the door and the driver’s seat, Dean’s wallet, containing a clear baggie with .54-grams of methamphetamine.
Winter searched the backpack, that was inside the vehicle, belonging to Braford, and found a small green baggie containing .33-grams of methamphetamine and a scale.
Dean was arrested and charged with:
• Possession of Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine);
• Possession of Schedule VI controlled substance;
• Speeding; and,
• Financial responsibility (no insurance).
Braford was charged with:
• Possession of Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine); and,
• Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dates for initial appearances in Hawkins Co. Sessions Court for both Dean and Braford had not been set at the time the report was filed.
