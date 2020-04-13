ROGERSVILLE — Clara Taylor Porter, age 88, of Rogersville, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Ballad Health’s Holston Valley Medical Center following a period of declining health.
As a young adult, Clara enjoyed taking family and friends to church. A member of Spires Chapel Baptist Church, Clara loved the Bible, gospel music and the Caney Creek Music Park. Being a Godly woman and the last survivor of 14 siblings, Clara always put the needs of others first and helped raise a blended family. She stayed busy cooking for the neighborhood and friends. Clara enjoyed quilting, gardening, and creating flower beds.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Jimmie Combs and Roy Lee Porter; daughters, Kathy Hix and Loveta Asher; sons, Jimmie Carroll Combs and Terry Wayne Taulbee; parents, Frank and Bessie Taylor; and loving companion, Bill Woods.
She is survived by her daughters, Elana Stanley and husband, Marty, Jina Cupp and husband, Billy, all of Rogersville, Donna Hayes and husband, Phillip, of KY and June Cottingame of TX; grandchildren, Brianna, Caleb, Jimmie Paul, Christopher, Kelsie, Teresa, Vanessa, Kim, Anthony, Jimmie Lynn, Jeffrey, Jason, Kenneth and Kevin; special son-in-law, Letcher Asher; numerous other grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Due to the CoVid-19 concern a private family graveside service will be held Monday, April 13, 2020 at Hawkins Co. Memorial Gardens with Rev. John North officiating.
Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com.
Broome Funeral Home, of Rogersville, is honored to serve the Porter family.
