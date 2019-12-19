DEC. 20
CELEBRATION OF CHRISTMAS: Panthers Creek/Kyles Ford Fire Department, 6594 Kyles Ford Hwy, beginning at 6 p.m. Concessions will be available. Admission is FREE.
DEC. 22
CHRISTMAS PLAY: Faith Freedom Baptist Church, at 7:00 p.m.
CHRISTMAS PROGRAM: Trent Valley Baptist Church, at 7:00 p.m.
CHRISTMAS PLAY: Mulberry Gap, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
CHRISTMAS PLAY: Duck Creek Baptist Church, at 6:00 p.m.
DEC. 23
CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICE, Sneedville First Baptist Church, 6:00 p.m.
DEC. 24
CANDLELIGHT WORSHIP SERVICE, Sneedville United Methodist Church, 4:30 p.m.
JAN. 4
BENEFIT SINGING for the Tom Livesay Family, at Stoney Gap Baptist Church, at 7 p.m. Everyone welcome. Donate if you can, this family lost everything in a house fire. Featured singers will be Dewayne Brown and his group, The Gospel Four, and others.
MAY 2
HANCOCK CO. EQUESTRIANS FIRST HORSE SHOW at Friendly Valley Ranch, 2443 Mountain Valley Rd., Thorn Hill. Gates open at 3 p.m., opening ceremony at 5 p.m. For more information call Alex Hopkins at 423-300-8920 or Allison Hopkins at 423-300-1253.
