ROGERSVILLE — Sandra Kay Laster, age 61, of Rogersville, left this earthly life for her eternal heavenly home on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 following a lengthy illness.
Sandra was formerly a teacher’s aid at Joseph Rogers Elementary School.
Sandra loved the Lord, her friends and family, and nothing more on this earth being more precious than her son, Eddie.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Odell (Stanton) Williams; sister, Ginger Smith; and brother-in-law, Gerald Danny Smith.
Sandra is survived by her husband, James Eddie (Preach) Laster; son, James Eddie Jr; step-sisters, Karen Williams of Johnson City, Kim Williams Smith of Knoxville; brothers-in-law, Roy Laster (Joyce) of Bean Station, Raymond Laster of Rogersville; Gary Laster (Martha), of Rogersville; sisters-in-law, Shirley Smith of Rogersville, Betty Lawson (Marty) of Mooresburg, Joyce Bradley (Jimmy) of Rogersville; several nieces and nephews; and special friend, Helen Davis.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, November 22, 2019, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home with funeral service following at 7 p.m., with Rev. Keith Osborne officiating. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, November 23, at Choptack Cemetery with Eric Chapman officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations made toward the funeral service will be greatly appreciated.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.
