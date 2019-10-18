SNEEDVILLE — The beautiful clear October skies and perfect autumn weather brought out a huge crowd of folks to the 43rd annual Mountain Memories Fall Festival on Oct. 5-6, 2019.
The event offered food, crafts, games, live bluegrass and gospel music entertainment, a parade featuring dozens of tractors of all vintages and models, and a guest apppearance by “Chief Deputy Barney Fife” himself, Sammy Sawyer, a Don Knotts impersonator who turned out to be one of the most popular people at the event, as fans gathered to have their picture made with the iconic “Andy Griffith Show” star look-alike, who proudly posed with his lone bullet.
Here are a few snapshots from the event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.