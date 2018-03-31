Hawkins County Habitat for Humanity Daily Yard Sale: 7:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday at 310 Colonial Rd., Rogersville.
2nd Friday Night Fish Fry: 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Treadway Volunteer Fire Department. Take out orders are available. For more information or directions, please call 423-733-0041.
Camp Bays Mountain: faith-based summer camp for all children and youth in Grades 1-12. All new facilities including lodging, swimming, climbing tower, archery and much more! Learn more and register at www.CampBaysMountain.com.
Happy Hearts Quilt Guild: meets the first Friday at 10 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Surgoinsville. New members are always welcome. For more information, please contact Cheryl at 423-445-5016.
Hawkins Habitat: needs a homeowner. Must be low income. Call 423-272-1830 or 923-0450 for an application.
Mt. Carmel: City Library is expanding the hours that they are open to the public to 46 hours per week. New hours are Monday and Tuesday 10 a.m. — 8 p.m., Wednesday through Friday 10 a.m. — 4 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Hawkins County Relay for Life: will meet the last Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m. at The First Christian Church, Rogersville.
High Noon meeting of Alcoholics Anonymous: Meets every Thursday at Price Public Community Center, 203 Spring St., Rogersville. For more information, call Glenn at 410-868-2691.
2nd Saturday: night singing each month at 6 p.m. at the old town hall in Bulls Gap. Everyone is invited. Food will be available. For more information or directions, please call Jim Sexton at 423-312-0961.
Hawkins County Genealogical and Historical Society: meets the 2nd Tuesday of each month at Wellmont Hawkins County at 6 p.m. For more info, call 423-272-6355.
All You Can Eat Fish and Chicken Fry: the first Friday of each month at My Father’s House Church, Surgoinsville from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. Includes drink and dessert for $8/adults, $5/children 5-10, free/children under 4. Deliveries are available to local plants. 423-327-2084.
Lighthouse Community Center: is open every Tuesday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. located on 712 Caney Creek Rd., Rogersville. They have plenty of items to choose from and accept all donations. All proceeds benefit the needy in our community.
Rogersville Lions Club: is seeking donations to offset the cost of two new digital cameras to be used for our sight conservation project. All donations or contributions can be made at Capital Bank, 210 Main St., Rogersville.
Rogersville Rotary Club: meets every Tuesday at noon at the Wellmont Hawkins County Memorial Hospital.
Rogersville Kiwanis Club: meets every Tuesday at noon at the Hales Springs Inn, Rogersville. Please join us. For more information, call Russ at 423-754-4981.
Hawkins County Adult GED Classes: are taught during the day and evening at locations throughout Hawkins and Hancock Counties. Call 423-272-8345 for more info or to enroll in a GED class.
Mooresburg Friends & Neighbors Thrift Store: is open Thursday, Friday, and Saturday each week from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. All proceeds benefit the Mooresburg Community Center, a non-profit organization that provides over 45 hot meals per day. For more info, call 423-293-0073.
Cherokee High School: CHS has begun archiving Yearbooks from CHS, Rogersville High School and Bulls Gap High School. Anyone who would like to donate Yearbooks to be housed and archived at CHS for future generations, please contact Chad Laster, Library Media Specialist, at (423) 272-6553 or email cherokeehighschool@gmail.com.
LIHEAP (Low Income Heating and Energy Assistance Program): Applications are now available at your local Neighborhood Service Centers. Feel free to call our office at (423) 272-2830 or visit 904 E. Main St., Rogersville.
Civitan Club: will meet the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Pizza Plus in Surgoinsville. President, Sharlene Spalding.
Women’s Bible Study: every Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. at Lafollete’s Chapel Church, Surgoinsville. For more info or directions, call (423) 754-1496.
The Rogersville Garden Club: will meet every 1st Thursday night of the month at 7 p.m. in the upper room of the Shepherd’s Center, Main St., Rogersville.
Ladies Auxiliary VFW Bulls Gap Post 9683: will meet every 1st Tuesday at 7 p.m. and a covered dish meal at 6 p.m. at the Bulls Gap Post. To inquire about membership, please call Tammy Collins at (423) 754-2005 or email tsc0214@gmail.com.
Music Junction: every Thursday night at 7 p.m. at the Rogersville Park and Rec building. There is a variety of bluegrass, gospel and country. Everyone is welcome.
Narcotics Anonymous Meeting: every Friday from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Faith Assembly, 106 Blevins Rd., Rogersville. (423) 525-6788.
First Tennessee Human Resource Agency’s Nutrition Program: is offering nutritious lunch time meals each weekday (major holidays excluded) at Church Hill, Mt. Carmel and Rogersville Senior Center’s dining rooms for adults 60 and older. There is a charge of a $2 donation. Please call (423) 461-7769 for reservations.
My Father’s House Church: located at 3010 Hwy. 11W, Surgoinsville has the following schedule: Monday nights Recovery and Support Counseling 7 p.m.; Tuesday & Thursday nights Lady’s Self Defense Class 7p.m. (423) 327-2084 or 327-4168.
Evening Drawing & Painting with Steven Reeves: Mondays 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Kingsport Renaissance Center, Kingsport, for high school students & adults. $44/month ($11/class) To register, call (423) 767-0858.
H.E.A.R.T.S.: (Helping Ease Addiction Recovery Through Scriptures) meet Monday nights at 7 p.m. at New Life Missionary Baptist Church, Church Hill. For more info, call Sherry at (423) 571-6606 or Tony at (423) 571-6604.
Wednesday Painters: 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. (bring a bag lunch), Kingsport Renaissance Center, Kingsport, for painters of all levels. Free and no registration required.
Hawkins County 911 Board of Directors: will meet at the Hawkins County Emergency Communication District on the 2nd Wednesday of each month at noon.
Circle C Cowboy Church: will have services Tuesdays at 7 p.m.”at”Hawkins County Cattlemen’s Association, 110 Stewart Drive, Rogersville. E-mail circlectn@yahoo.com.
Guys and Dolls Singles: meet at the Country Kitchen, located on U.S. Highway 11W, Surgoinsville, every Tuesday, 5 p.m., for fellowship, food and games. Singles of all ages are welcome. There are no fees to join fellowship. Only cost is food. Call (423) 345-2119.
Art Classes at Local Artist Gallery with Christine Fore: Wednesdays, 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. and Saturdays, 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. Cost of each lesson is $10 plus supplies, or you may bring your own. Classes will cover oil, acrylic, or pastel painting. (423) 921-7410.
First Tennessee Human Resource Agency: is currently accepting new, qualified in-home day care providers to participate in the Childcare Food Program (CCFP). For more information, call Renee Fox (423) 218-7782.
Bible Study: every Thursday, 10 a.m. at Hope Community Church. (423) 272-8462.
The Rogersville Civitan Club: meets on the first and third Tuesday of each month at the Brick Oven Mountain Kitchen, 1226 E. Main St. at 6:30 p.m. (423) 754-0105.
Hawkins County Election Commission: will meet on the 2nd Monday of each month at 3:30 p.m. in the Election Office conference room, on the second floor of the Courthouse Annex, to conduct any business which may come before the Commission. If any accommodations are needed for individuals with disabilities call (423) 272-8061; vote@hawkinstnelections.com.
Preston Hills Presbyterian Church: 4701 Orebank Rd., Kingsport, sponsors a singles group that meets for a free movie on the 2nd & 4th Tuesday of each month starting at 7 p.m. with a pot luck dinner at 6 p.m. (423) 288-3621.
Beat the Heat Alliance’s project: “Multiple Animal Household Spay/Neuter Subsidies for the northeast TN Appalachian Region”. The mission is to reduce the number of homeless dogs/cats by providing prompt assistance and education. If you have multiple animals, please contact us at (423) 921-4519, Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or www.beattheheat.us. Made possible by a grant from the ASPCA.
Rogersville Rotary Club: meets every Tuesday at noon at the Wellmont Hawkins County Memorial Hospital.
Hawkins and Hancock Counties Adult Education Classes: are offered every Monday — Friday from starting at 8 a.m. and at night on Tuesday and Thursday. Contact Jennifer Green at 423-300-3368 for more information.
Hale Springs Inn: First Wednesday Art Show is available for purchase on the first Tuesday of each month and remains available for the rest of the month. The opening art show also features music and free d’oeuvres.
Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency Head Start Program: is accepting applications for 3 and 4 year old children for the 2015-16 school year. Call 423-272-7989 or 345-3553.
Evergreen Woodcarvers: Rogersville group meet every Monday, 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the American Legion building located on East Main Street in Rogersville. Group consists of experienced, intermediate, novice carvers and those wanting to learn to carve or whittle; range in age from teen to 90+ yrs. No charge for meetings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.