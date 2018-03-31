The following reports are on file at the Hawkins County Sheriff’s office.
All individuals should be presumed innocent of the charges unless they are found guilty in a court of law.
March 19
Forgery: Gene Allen Kelly, 34, of 996 Burem Rd., Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with forgery, Dep. Raymond Owens reported.
Failure to Appear: Charles LaShane Collins, 41, of 128 Knights Lane, Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Det. Brian Boggs reported.
Violation of Probation: Kody Kenneth Stacey, 22, of 83 Old Wilson Hill Rd., Greeneville, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation (x2), Det. Brian Boggs reported.
Public Intoxication: Stephen Brock Livingston, 38, of 300 Main St., Bulls Gap, was arrested and charged with public intoxication, Dep. Jesse Williams reported.
Failure to Appear: Jacqueline Nicole Russell, 34, of 603 Brummit St., Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. Kyle Shively reported.
March 20
Failure to Appear: Jack Dillon Dykes, 25, of 781 Grassy Creek Rd., Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. Kyle Shively reported.
Failure to Appear: Marjorie Annette Cuervo, 37, of 229 Boyd St., Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. Michael Hensley reported.
Failure Appear, Other Charges: Brian David Hall, 34, of 124 Austin Mill Rd., Rogersville, was arrested and charged with failure to appear, driving on suspended license, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Schedule II, Cpl. Mark Harrell reported.
March 21
Failure to Appear: Kourtnie Shaye Gilreath, 26, of 3233 Stanley Valley Rd., Surgoinsville, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. Billy Begley reported.
Failure to Appear: Robert Gregory Houchins, 61, of 506 Wilson St., Church Hill, was arrested and charged with failure to appear, Dep. Anthony Crosby reported.
Attachment (Child Support): Anthony Brian Massengill, 33, of 1095 Clinch Valley Rd., Eidson, was arrested on warrant and charged with attachment (child support), Cpl. Mark Harrell reported.
Fugitive from Justice: Travis Lynn Harvey, 37, of 917 Dorothy Dr., Kingsport, was arrested on warrant and charged with fugitive from justice, Dep. Jeff Hurley reported.
Violation of Probation: Crystal Lynn Cruz, 46, of 1095 Clinch Valley Rd., Eidson, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation, Dep. Daniel DesOrmeaux reported.
March 22
Recovery Court Sanctions: James Riley Hicks, 32, of 125 Lake Haven Circle, Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with recovery court sanctions, Dep. Kenneth Light reported.
Recovery Court Sanctions: Dale Reggie Hicks, 32, of 115 Peavler Ln., Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with recovery court sanctions, Dep. Kenneth Light reported.
Violation of Probation, Other Charges: Brandon Trey Ryan, 20, of 6827 September Ln., Knoxville, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation and failure to appear, Dep. Jeff Hurley reported.
Violation of Probation: Jeffrey Dennis Cinnamon, 33, of 399 Webb Rd., Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation, Dep. John Tunnel reported.
Failure to Appear: Jason Ernest Deller, 27, of 405 Pine St., Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. Jamie Smith reported.
March 23
Violation of Probation: Levi Thomas Hicks, 27, of 328 Cypress St., Mt. Carmel, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation, Dep. Logan Tate reported.
Failure to Appear: Destynie Lashay Young, 24, of 118 Walker St., Kingsport, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. Adam Bledsoe reported.
Failure to Appear: Herbert Kyle Sutherland, 42, of 186 Caney Creek Rd., Bulls Gap, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Cpl. Michael Lpe reported.
Driving Under Influence: Courtney Beth Castle, 22, of 378 Petersburg Rd., Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with driving under the influence, Cpl. Michael Lipe reported.
Violation of Probation: Petra Ruby Fishley, 25, of 845 Mimosa Ln., Kingsport, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation, Dep. Bobby Moffitt reported.
Aggravated Burglary, Other Charges: Christopher Lee Romines, 22, of 1209 Fairview Ave., Kingsport, was arrested on warrant and charged with aggravated burglary (x4), burglary, auto burglary, theft of property over $1,000 (x3), theft of property under $1,000, theft of property over $10,000, Det. Brian Boggs reported.
March 25
Failure to Appear: Carolyn Michelle Moore, 28, of 6339 Carter Valley Rd. Lot 2, Church Hill, was arrested and charged with failure to appear and evading arrest, Dep. Bobby Moffitt reported.
Violation of Probation: Angela Nichol Champagne, 30, of 296 N. Fork Branch Rd., Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation, Dep. Hunter Newton reported.
Violation of Probation: April Sunshine Fry, 37, of 139 Eagle Dr., Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with state violation of probation, Dep. Jesse Williams reported.
Domestic Assault: Anna Marle Guzman, 23, of 145 Dean Rd., Mooresburg, was arrested and charged with domestic assault, Cpl. Sam Wilhoit reported.
Domestic Assault: Lionel Soba Torres, 24, of 145 Dean Rd., Mooresburg, was arrested and charged with domestic assault, Cpl. Sam Wilhoit reported.
Escape: Morgan Tyler Bryan, 26, of 212 Lake Forest Rd., Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with escape, Dep. Chad Gillenwater reported.
Possession, Other Charges: Rebekah Leigh Ethridge, 25, of 2995 Blue Springs Parkway Apt 413, Greeneville, was arrested and charged with Simple Possession of Schedule II, Simple Possession of Schedule III, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Det. Reba Matthews reported.
Failure to Appear: Keyshon Roland Robinson, 31, of 512 Bebber St., Morristown, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear (x3), Dep. Kyle Shively reported.
March 27
Failure to Appear: Nathan Paul Wilmoth, 31, of 345 Cobb Rd., Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Det. Bobby Moffitt reported.
Domestic Assault: John Charles Mayes, 54, of 162 Russell Dr., Rogersville, was arrested and charged with domestic assault, Dep. Michael Godsey reported.
Domestic Assault: Paula Joy Mayes, 56, of 162 Russell Rd., Rogersville, was arrested and charged with domestic assault, Dep. Michael Godsey reported.
Driving Under Influence, Other Charges: Frances Sue McMullins, 46, of 150 Winegar Hollow Rd., Rogersville, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, violation of financial responsibility, expired registration, and violation of implied consent, Dep. Jesse Williams reported.
Fugitive from Justice: John Mark McKenzie, 45, of 399 Shepherd St., Prestonburg, KY, was arrested on warrant and charged with fugitive from justice and hold from another county, Dep. Kyle Shively reported.
Failure to Appear: Carolyn Michelle Moore, 28, of 6339 Carters Valley Rd., Church Hill, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. Logan Tate reported.
Light Law, Other Charges: Sara Lynn Crawford, 28, of 295 Cobb Rd., Surgoinsville, was arrested and charged with light law and driving on suspended license, Dep. Logan Tate reported.
Failure to Appear: Devin D. McDaniel, 26, of 187 Wilson Dr., Rutledge, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. Logan Tate reported.
Failure to Appear: Tammy Sue West, 48, of 1002 W. Main St., Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. Jesse Williams reported.
Failure to Appear: Travis Lee Brooks, 38, of 188 Meadowview Rd., Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. Kevin Johnson reported.
Public Intoxication: Gary M. McMullins, 54, of 150 Winegar Hollow Rd., Rogersville, was arrested and charged with public intoxication, Dep. Kyle Shively reported.
Hold: James Michael Whitaker, 54, of 885 Burem Rd., Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with hold for another county, Dep. Michael Godsey reported.
Attachment (Child Support): Brian David Hall, 34, of 124 Austin Mill Rd., Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with attachment (child support), Dep. Jeff Hurley reported.
March 28
Aggravated Burglary, Other Charges: Robert Lance Rutledge, 32, of 490 Lee Valley Rd., Whitesburg, was arrested on warrant and charged with aggravated burglary and theft under $1000, Dep. Kyle Shively reported.
Violation of Probation: Joseph Kyle Brooks, 22, of 400 Clay St., Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation, Dep. Jesse Williams reported.
Felony Evading, Other Charges: Brandon Tyler Bruner, 25, of 416 Anderson St., Surgoinsville, was arrested and charged with felony evading, no insurance/registration, driving on suspended, improper passing, reckless driving, and traffic control device, Sgt. Nathan Simpson reported.
Fugitive from Justice: Retta Castle McKenzie, 41, of 399 Shepherd St., Prestonburg, KY, was arrested and charged with fugitive from justice, Cpl. Michael Lipe reported.
Violation of Probation, Other Charges: Charles Bradford Carpenter, 40, of 7610 E. Andrew Johnson Hwy., Whitesburg, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation and failure to appear, Dep. Kyle Shively reported.
Failure to Appear: Misty Lynn Johnson Lawson, 26, of 3271 E. Stone Dr. Lot 1, Kingsport, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. Katherine Painter reported.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.