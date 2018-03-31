March 31
16TH ANNUAL: Mooresburg Easter Parade and Egg Hunt will be located next to the Mooresburg Elementary School. 1:30 p.m. line-up, 2 p.m. judging, 2:30 p.m. parade leaves. Following parade will be the Easter Egg Hunt with prizes (ages 2-12). Lunch items, snacks and drinks will be available. Rain date will be March 31. Sponsored by the Lakeview Volunteer Fire Dept. and Mooresburg Community Association.
EASTER EGG HUNT: 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Rogersville UMC, 110 Colonial Rd., Rogersville in the back parking lot and the fellowship hall. There will be egg coloring, hunting and lots of fun.
April 1-4
REVIVAL/RENEWAL SERVICE: nightly at 6:30 p.m. at Ebbing and Flowing Spring UMC, Rogersville. Guest evangelist will be Hugh Alan Hale and special singing.
April 1
SUNRISE SERVICE: 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. at Persia UMC, 106 Persia Cemetery Rd., Rogersville. Special guest speaker will be Shane Smith.
SUNRISE SERVICE: 7 a.m. Courtney Cemetery with Rev. Rex Morelock. Everyone welcome.
SUNRISE SERVICE: 7 a.m. Hawkins County Memorial Gardens. Everyone welcome.
SUNRISE SERVICE: and Breakfast, 6 a.m. at Ebbing and Flowing Spring UMC.
SUNRISE SERVICE: 7 a.m. at Hawkins County Memorial Gardens.
SUNRISE SERVICE: 7 a.m. at Courtney Cemetery with pastor, Rex Morelock.
April 2
HAWKINS CO. LIBRARY: Board of Trustees will meet, 7 p.m. at the Church Hill Public Library and is open to the public.
April 3
APPALACHIAN HOMESTEADERS ASSOCIATION: will meet, 7 p.m. at the Holston Electric auditorium, 1200 W. Main St., Rogersville. The speaker will be John Rhoten from Poor Valley Bee Farm. For more information, call Philip Hopkins at 423-272-2309.
ROGERSVILLE HISTORIC PRESERVATION: Commission will meet, 4 p.m. in the Boardroom at the Rogersville City Hall.
April 4
MEET THE CADIDATES: Spaghetti Supper Fundraiser, 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Stanley Valley Fire Department. Each candidate will be given 3-5 minutes to speak. Spaghetti plate dinner is $6/plate.
April 5
ROGERSVILLE MEN’S PRAYER BREAKFAST: 6:30 a.m. at Price Public Community Center with guest speaker Tom Kyner.
April 7
BENEFIT YARD SALE: 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 4520 West Stone Dr., Suite 1, Kingsport (behind Walgreens and the Goodwill). All proceeds go to help Hope Helps Food Bank.
SEED SWAP: 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Holston Electric, 1200 W. Main St., Rogersville. Light luncheon will be served. Seedlings may also be available. For more information, call 423-327-4788.
April 8
SINGING: with The Fishermen Quartet from Spring City, 6 p.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 211 Mt. Zion Church Rd., Rogersville. Pastor Dannie Bell.
SINGING: with The Glory Land Trio, 7 p.m. at Shady Grove Freewill Baptist Church, Hwy 113S St. Clair Rd., Whitesburg. Pastor Donnie Myers. Everyone Welcome. For more info call 423-312-1535.
SINGING: with The Glory Land Trio, 7 p.m. at Shady Grove Freewill Baptist Church, Hwy. 113, Whitesburg. Pastor, Donnie Myers. For more information, call 423+312-1535.
April 12
FREE WASH AND DRY LAUNDRY MINISTRY: 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at West Laundry Mat (across from Wellmont) Locust St., Rogersville. $10 limit per family, which includes detergent, bleach, and fabric softener.
CRAFT SHOW: Market Place and Bake Sale fundraiser, 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the American Legion Post 21 Building, 1924 E. Main St., Rogersville. Ladies Auxiliary will be serving Soup Beans and Cornbread with all the fixings. $5 per person. Proceeds will be used for needed repairs on the Post Building. If interested in a booth or for any information, call 423-235-1165 or 272-6843.
HERITAGE BEEKEEPERS: April meeting, 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Shepherd’s Center, 306 E. Main St., Rogersville. Guest speakers are Howard Kerr and Stephanie Tarwater from Knoxville. For more information, call 423-327-4788.
April 14
COUNTRY BREAKFAST: 7:30 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. at Valley View Community Center, 3704 Carters Valley Rd., Church Hill. $8.00 for adults.
COUNTRY HAM SUPPER: 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at St. Clair Elementary School, Melinda Ferry Rd., Rogersville. Menu includes country ham, gravy, biscuits, mashed potatoes, green beans, cooked apples, desserts and drink. Tickets available at door for $10 or call 423-923-2439 for prepaid $8. Sponsored by the St. Clair Ruritan Club.
COUNTRY BREAKFAST: 7:30 a.m. until 10 a.m. at Valley View Community Center, 3704 Carters Valley Rd., Church Hill. $8/adults.
April 15
SINGING: with Locust Ridge Boys, 7 p.m. at West View Missionary Baptist Church, Rogersville.
April 17
FEEDING AMERICA MOBILE FOOD PANTRY: 9 a.m. at the Open Arms Mission, Calvary Baptist Church Rd., Mooresburg. Please bring proof of residency and income and a box or container. Distribution is open to residents in Hawkins and surrounding counties. If Hawkins County Schools are closed due to weather, the truck will not run. For more info, call 423-923-1488.
April 20
PESTICIDE PICKUP DAYS: 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Co-op, Burem Rd., Rogersville. Empty pesticide jugs cannot be accepted, only those that contain chemicals.
April 21
PESTICIDE PICKUP DAYS: 9 a.m. until noon at Co-op, Burem Rd., Rogersville. Empty pesticide jugs cannot be accepted, only those that contain chemicals.
SPRING COUNTRY BREAKFAST: 6 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Robertson Creek Baptist Church, 144 Robertson Creek Rd., Bulls Gap. Donations only.
April 22
FIRST CHRISTIAN CHURCH: Fellowship Service and Breakfast, 9 a.m. with services at 11 a.m. Pastor, Steve Newhouse.
April 23
ROGERSVILLE TREE BOARD: will meet, 1 p.m. in the Boardroom at the Rogersville City Hall.
April 24
ROGERSVILLE PLANNING COMMISSION: will meet, 9 a.m. in the Boardroom at the Rogersville City Hall.
April 28
16TH ANNUAL SPRINGTYME IN THE GARDEN: 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at The Rose Center, Morristown. For more information, call 423-258-4294.
May 1
APPALACHIAN HOMESTEADERS ASSOCIATION: will meet, 7 p.m. at the Holston Electric auditorium, 1200 W. Main St., Rogersville. For more information, call Philip Hopkins at 423-272-2309.
May 6
SINGING: with Grafted Inn, 7 p.m. at West View Missionary Baptist Church, Rogersville.
May 7
ROGERSVILLE HISTORIC PRESERVATION: Commission will meet, 4 p.m. in the Boardroom at the Rogersville City Hall.
May 10
FREE WASH AND DRY LAUNDRY MINISTRY: 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at West Laundry Mat (across from Wellmont) Locust St., Rogersville. $10 limit per family which includes detergent, bleach, and fabric softner.
May 20
SINGING: with Jennifer Tippens, 11 a.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 211 Mt. Zion Church Rd., Rogersville. Pastor Dannie Bell.
May 22
ROGERSVILLE PLANNING COMMISSION: will meet, 9 a.m. in the Boardroom at the Rogersville City Hall.
May 25
ANNUAL MEMORIAL DAY FESTIVAL and Cruise In,:10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at Lake Tansi Village, Crossville. 80+ crafters, food vendors, live music at 2 p.m., and much more. Free admission, wheelchair and power chair accessible.
May 26
ANNUAL MEMORIAL DAY FESTIVAL and Cruise In: 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Lake Tansi Village, Crossville. 80+ crafters, food vendors, live music at 2 p.m., and much more. Free admission, wheelchair and power chair accessible.
May 27
FIRST CHRISTIAN CHURCH: Fellowship Service and Breakfast, 9 a.m. with services at 11 a.m. Pastor, Steve Newhouse.
May 28
ROGERSVILLE TREE BOARD: will meet, 1 p.m. in the Boardroom at the Rogersville City Hall.
June 4
ROGERSVILLE HISTORIC PRESERVATION: Commission will meet, 4 p.m. in the Boardroom at the Rogersville City Hall.
June 5
APPALACHIAN HOMESTEADERS ASSOCIATION: will meet, 7 p.m. at the Holston Electric auditorium, 1200 W. Main St., Rogersville. For more information, call Philip Hopkins at 423-272-2309.
June 14
FREE WASH AND DRY LAUNDRY MINISTRY: 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at West Laundry Mat (across from Wellmont) Locust St., Rogersville. $10 limit per family which includes detergent, bleach, and fabric softner.
June 24
SINGING: with Over Home Boys, 7 p.m. at West View Missionary Baptist Church, Rogersville.
FIRST CHRISTIAN CHURCH: Fellowship Service and Breakfast, 9 a.m. with services at 11 a.m. Pastor, Steve Newhouse.
June 25
ROGERSVILLE TREE BOARD: will meet, 1 p.m. in the Boardroom at the Rogersville City Hall.
June 26
ROGERSVILLE PLANNING COMMISSION: will meet, 9 a.m. in the Boardroom at the Rogersville City Hall.
July 2
ROGERSVILLE HISTORIC PRESERVATION: Commission will meet, 4 p.m. in the Boardroom at the Rogersville City Hall.
July 3
APPALACHIAN HOMESTEADERS ASSOCIATION: will meet, 7 p.m. at the Holston Electric auditorium, 1200 W. Main St., Rogersville. For more information, call Philip Hopkins at 423-272-2309.
July 12
FREE WASH AND DRY LAUNDRY MINISTRY: 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at West Laundry Mat (across from Wellmont) Locust St., Rogersville. $10 limit per family which includes detergent, bleach, and fabric softner.
July 22
FIRST CHRISTIAN CHURCH: Fellowship Service and Breakfast, 9 a.m. with services at 11 a.m. Pastor, Steve Newhouse.
July 23
ROGERSVILLE TREE BOARD: will meet, 1 p.m. in the Boardroom at the Rogersville City Hall.
July 24
ROGERSVILLE PLANNING COMMISSION: will meet, 9 a.m. in the Boardroom at the Rogersville City Hall.
