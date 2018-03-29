ROGERSVILLE – A detached garage at a Shepherd's Chapel Road residence and its contents were destroyed by a fire possibly caused by a hot lawn mower engine.

Deputy Anthony Crosby noted in his report that while on patrol he chanced to see a detached garage at 302 Shepherd's Chapel Road on fire. Crosby wrote that he notified Central Dispatch of the fire and then made contact with the home owner. The home owner, he wrote, was unaware of the fire and subsequently told him that she had just had her lawn mowed and that the man who mowed the lawn had placed the lawn mower in the garage after finishing mowing. “It is believed that the fire self-ignited because of the hot lawn-mower engine,” Deputy Crosby wrote in his report.

He noted in the report that firefighters responded and extinguished the fire. “However, the garage unit appeared to be a total loss,” Deputy Crosby wrote.

His report noted that a number of items had been stored in the garage but that the only item the homeowner could specifically remember was a push mower. The report did not list a value for the garage or its contents.

No injuries were reported.