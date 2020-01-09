ROGERSVILLE — The 2019 Cherokee Chief football program will be having their annual football banquet this Sunday, January 12, in the Commons area of Cherokee High School.
Dinner will begin at 2 pm followed by a program by Cherokee Coach Cody Baugh. The banquet will honor the 2019 Senior Class of Chiefs and the Cherokee Chief football team that advanced to the first round of the State playoffs again this year.
“This is my first four-year class,” Baugh said. “These six guys we are honoring were here the first year I started coaching Cherokee and have been with me all four years. They will leave their legacy with the Cherokee Football program after giving a very dedicated four years to their school and their team” said Coach Cody Baugh.
“These guys all showed a great attitude and work ethic and they came to practice and to play every time we were together. I am very proud of these young men and all their teammates and I invite you to come out and share in their banquet as we honor them,” Baugh said.
Dinner will begin at 2pm and will consist of Big H BBQ pulled pork barbecue, baked beans, chips and a second side, a drink and dessert. Tickets are $10 per person and will be on sale at the door on the day of the Banquet – players are admitted for free.
The Banquet will be in the Commons area and entrance will be at the 100’s side door. All players, friends and family are invited to attend this dinner, celebration and banquet for the 2019 Cherokee Chiefs and their Senior Class.
The Mobuck Football Booster Club is proud to host of the 2019 Cherokee Chief Football Banquet. For more information you may call President Sandy Jackson at (423) 923-2827. Please make plans to join us for 2019 Cherokee Chief Football Banquet.
