UPDATED story on the fire at Holliston Mills
Church Hill -- At around 1 p.m. today, emergency crews were dispatched to a fire at Holliston Mills plant.
Radio traffic monitored by the Review indicated that thick black smoke could soon be seen from as far away as Kingsport.
Holliston Mills is located at 905 Holliston Mills Road in Church Hill and is a coated cloth manufacturer. According to their website, they create fabric for publishing, packaging and industrial coating markets.
The plant is technically outside of the city limits, so Church Hill Police Department Chief Chad Mosley told the Review that the Church Hill Fire Department received a call to provide mutual aid on the scene. They provided a fire truck and six firemen.
“We evacuated a half mile radius due to the chemicals that were stored there at the plant,” he said.
Thus, Holliston Mills employees as well as residents of the nearby Church Hill Village Apartments were evacuated from their homes.
Though chemical presence near a fire can lead to potential explosions, Mosely told the Review, “we were just notified of a fire in the plant.”
As of 3 p.m., Mosely told the Review that he had no information as to the cause of the fire. He also noted at that time that he did not know of any injuries.
Church Hill Police Department Officer Ethan Mayes told the Review that Carters Valley Fire Department was in command at the incident, but emergency crews from multiple area agencies were on scene. Kingsport HAZ-MAT was also on scene.
Mosely told the Review that the evacuation was lifted at around 2:30 p.m. though no one was allowed inside the plant at the time, as it was still considered a “live scene” at the time.
When asked if Holliston Mills will be able to continue the manufacturing process by tomorrow, Mosely said, “from what I can see, they probably will not.”
The Review did speak with a Holliston Mills employee who works in the department where the fire occurred who noted “it was not as bad as it could have been, given where the fire was.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.