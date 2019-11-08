McPheeters Bend Missionary Baptist Church will host their third annual Christmas Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with all proceeds benefitting the church’s Little Lambs Nursery.
Admission is free, and refreshments will be available for purchase. There will also be items for sale from brands such as Matilda Jane, Pampered Chef, 31, Young Living Essential Oils, Mary Kay and Paparazzi Jewelry.
Items for sale range from clothing to home décor and more.
Visitors can also take advantage of the professional photographer that will be on site to take holiday-themed photos. Call ahead at (423) 357-4511 to reserve your spot.
Walgreens will also be on site to administer flu shots. Simply present your health insurance card to take part in this program.
Every dollar spent at the Christmas bazaar will go towards purchasing supplies used by the church’s Little Lambs Nursery, which is for children ages newborn to three years old.
Church member Brandi Tipton explained that the funds are used to “purchase items needed throughout the year for the babies and to host events throughout the year to bring the babies and their families together.”
