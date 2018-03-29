MORRISTOWN – A joint investigation by Special Agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Morristown Police Department has resulted in the indictment of multiple individuals on a variety of drug-related charges.

The coordinated operation conducted in and around the Morristown area focused on the sale and delivery of various narcotics, including opioid painkillers, heroin, and methamphetamine. During the course of the two-year investigation, TBI Drug Agents and detectives with the Morristown Vice and Narcotics Unit developed information that identified more than two dozen individuals involved in the sale of those controlled substances.

“We want this operation to serve as a wake-up call to all drug dealers, big or small, that they’re on our radar,” said Drug Investigation Division Assistant Director T.J. Jordan. “These arrests serve as a testament that we are committed to tracking down dealers, especially those contributing to the opioid crisis in our state. We value our partnerships with local agencies like the Morristown Police Department, and we will continue to work together to target those bringing drugs into our communities.”

The illegal use of narcotics continues to be a danger to health and safety in our community,” said Morristown Police Chief Roger Overholt. “This multi-agency effort demonstrates the effectiveness we can have when we all work toward a common goal. I appreciate the efforts of all of the officers and agents involved in this investigation.”

On March 1st, the Hamblen County Grand Jury returned indictments charging multiple individuals with a variety of drug-related offenses. To date, fourteen people have been arrested as part of this operation. Additional arrests are expected. Those in custody include:

Thomas James Senter, Jr. (DOB 10/1/57, Morristown, TN): Three counts Sale and Delivery of Schedule III Controlled Substance.

Darin Keith Seay (DOB 8/29/72, Morristown, TN): Three counts Sale and Delivery of Schedule II.

Alphonso Smith II (DOB 12/7/85, Morristown, TN): Three counts Sale and Delivery of Schedule II Controlled Substance and two counts of Sale and Delivery of Schedule I Controlled Substance.

Nikki Aldridge (DOB 6/21/80, Morristown, TN): One count Sale and Delivery of Schedule III Controlled Substance.

Robert Allen (DOB 7/30/90, Morristown, TN): Four counts Sale and Delivery of Schedule II Controlled Substance.

Melissa Filtz (DOB 10/3/75, Morristown, TN): One count Sale and Delivery of Schedule II Controlled Substance.

Christopher Foulks (DOB 9/23/75, Morristown, TN): One count Sale and Delivery of Schedule II Controlled Substance.

Randy Greene (DOB 5/27/71, Morristown, TN): Two counts Sale and Delivery of Schedule II Controlled Substance.

Marty Ivy (DOB 1/11/90, Morristown, TN): One count Sale and Delivery of Schedule II Controlled Substance.

Angela Lacy (DOB 9/1/70, Morristown, TN): Two counts Sale and Delivery of Schedule II Controlled Substance.

Calvin Ledford (DOB 6/28/55, Morristown, TN): One count Sale and Delivery of Schedule II Controlled Substance.

April Talley (DOB 12/16/69, Morristown, TN): One count Sale and Delivery of Schedule II Controlled Substance and three counts Sale and Delivery of Schedule III Controlled Substance.

Lori Walker (DOB 3/15/72, Morristown, TN): Two counts Sale and Delivery of Schedule II Controlled Substance.amd

Kaison Willis (DOB 2/24/92, Morristown, TN): One count Sale and Delivery of Schedule II Controlled Substance.

On Monday, as part of the continued investigation, authorities executed a search warrant at the home of Alphonso Smith, which is located in the 3600 block of Carlyle Place. The search resulted in the seizure of nearly 600 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and more than $20,000 in cash. Smith is now facing additional charges of one count Sale and Delivery of Schedule VI Controlled Substance and one count of Possession of Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia.