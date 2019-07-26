SALISBURY, N.C. – After winning the Tennessee State Senior League (13-16) Softball Championship, the Mooresburg/Bean Station/Hancock County (MBSHC) team had a tough showing in the Southeast Regional last weekend.
MBSHC, the Tennessee representative, fell to an athletic Florence, S.C. team, 10-1, in the tournament opener, then lost to Florida District 9, 7-4, Saturday afternoon, eliminating the local team.
South Carolina 10, Tennessee 1
South Carolina took advantage of three Tennessee errors in building a 9-0 lead in Friday morning’s tournament opener.
The Florence, SC team got on the board in the top of the third inning when No. 9 hitter Larissa Siders hit a two-out double, stole second and scored on an error by MBSHC catcher Allison Garber.
South Carolina scored five runs in the fourth inning to blow the game open. Gracelyn Flowers and Amaura Burgess drew walks off Tennessee starter Shounta Coffey to start the inning and both advanced into scoring position with stolen bases. One out later, Delaney Timmons singled both runners home for a 3-0 lead.
A dropped third-strike passed ball, an error and single by Makayla Arceneaux plated three more runs to double the lead to 6-0.
Flowers greeted Tennessee reliever Tyrah White with a triple to lead off the fifth. After a walk, Mia Boykin’s sacrifice fly plated Flowers. Burgess stole second then came around to score on a passed ball. Timmons walked, stole second, advanced to third, then home on passed balls as S.C. took a commanding 9-0 lead into the middle of the fifth.
Tennessee got its run in the bottom half of the inning when Garber scored on a passed ball.
Sydney Jacobs got the win for Florence, SC. She lasted three innings, allowing one hit and one run while striking out three and walking one.
Shounta Coffey took the loss for MBSHC. She surrendered six runs on five hits over four innings, striking out four.
Peyton McLeod started the game for Florence. She went four innings, allowing no runs on four hits, striking out seven and walking none.
Hannah Cure, Addison Fleenor, Coffey, Caylee Phifer, and White each collected one hit to lead Tennessee.
Siders led Florence with two hits in four at bats. Florence was sure-handed and didn’t commit a single error. Arceneaux made the most plays with 10. Florence stole eight bases during the game as two players stole more than one. Burgess led the way with two.
Florida District Nine 7, Tennessee 4
Tennessee took an early 2-1 lead, but couldn’t overcome a Florida rally and a long lightning delay in their double-elimination game Saturday afternoon.
Tennessee scored in the first inning when Hannah Cure doubled on a 0-1 count, scoring Shounta Coffey, who had singled.
Florida District 9 knotted the game up at one in the bottom of the first inning. Audrey Mills grounded out, scoring one run.
Tennessee mounted a one-out rally in the third. White singled and went to second on a walk by Coffey. Hannah Cure’s pop-single advanced both runners and loaded the bases.
Caylee Phifer then lofted a sacrifice fly to centerfield, scoring White to give Tennessee a 2-1 lead.
Tennessee couldn’t score again, however, and Florida District 9 countered with three runs in the bottom half of the inning. Dee Bent singled on a 1-1 count, scoring two runs and Yanni David singled on a 2-2 count, scoring Justine Robbins, who had drawn a lead-off walk off White.
Trailing 4-2, Tennessee was set down in order in the top of the fourth. Florida then added two runs in the bottom half to extend its lead to 6-2.
Florida increased the lead to 7-2 in the fifth on two walks and three wild pitches.
Tennessee’s offense was shut down until the seventh. Tyrah White was hit by a pitch to lead off and retired at second on Coffey’s fielder’s choice.
Cure then doubled Coffey to third. After Phifer walked to load the bases, a wild pitch allowed Coffey to score and Cure to advance to third. Emma Bowlin then scored Cure with a sacrifice fly to center, trimming the lead to 7-4. Garber was then retired on a fly ball to end the game.
Carley David earned the victory in the circle for Florida District 9. She lasted five innings, allowing five hits and two runs while striking out three and walking one. Jamie Jarvis and Kenzi Willis entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief.
White took the loss for Tennessee. She went four innings, allowing seven runs on five hits and striking out three.
Melanie Almanza led Florida District 9 with two hits in four at bats. Florida District 9 didn’t commit a single error in the field. Emma Hayman had the most chances in the field with seven.
Tennessee totaled seven hits in the game. Cure and Coffey had multiple hits for MBSHC. Cure went 3-for-4 at the plate and Coffey was 2-for-3 with two runs.
