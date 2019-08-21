2019 Hancock County High School Indians

The 2019 Hancock County High School Indians are led by head coach Brandon Gibbs. Players are: 1-Jadon Royston, 2-Treybeon Cooper, 3-Josh Bolden, 6-Darron Collins, 7-Kaley Coldiron, 10-Devon Blevins, 12-Daylian Barger, 13-Ethan Short, 18-Joey Martin, 19-Jarod Bolden, 20-Joseph Van Bremen, 26-Travis Pyne, 28-Gabe Turner, 33-Kameron Davis, 52-Maddox Dalton, 53-Stetson Collins, 56-Preston Hatfield, 57-Kyle Fulgham, 72-Sam Tabler, 75-Jackson Bakely, 77-Tyler Gibson and Joe Rogers.

 Photo by Randy Ball