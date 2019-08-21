SNEEDVILLE — The goal for the 2019 Hancock County Indians Football team is a simple one: win more games than any team in the history of the program.
This goal is echoed by coaches and players alike. The record for wins in the brief history of the program is four.
There is reason for optimism: there are seven starters returning from last year’s 3-7 team. In 2018, the Indians lost in the first round of the playoffs in Region 1A, which also includes Unaka, Cloudland, and Jellico.
Head coach Brandon Gibbs is entering his fourth year leading the program and has spent his entire 12-year coaching career at Hancock County. He is assisted by David Smith, Phil Blevins and Josh Smith.
Coach Gibbs said the Indians will “play a base “power I” offense and a “4-3” defense, featuring multiple coverage packages.”
According to Coach Gibbs, Cosby is perhaps the Indians’ biggest rival. The Indians will travel to Cosby for the season opener on Friday, Aug. 23.
The Indians will look to senior Ethan Short to be one of the leaders on offense. The tight end/linebacker returns after being the team’s leading receiver as a junior, as well as being second on the team in touchdowns and rushing.
Short said that in his senior season he “expects the team to play hard, get better in the passing game, and play until the last whistle.”
Coach Gibbs said the senior middle linebacker Preston Hatfield led the team in tackles last season and will be counted on to lead the defense.
He has “good instincts, tackles well and gets off blocks well”, Coach Gibbs explained. Hatfield said he looks for the team to “give it everything we’ve got, fight to the final whistle, and show humility on and off the field.”
He repeated the team goal of winning the most games in program history and making it to the second round of the playoffs.
Other seniors for the Indians are Jadon Royston, Treybeon Cooper, Josh Bolden, Darran Collins, Stetson Collins, and Kyle Fulgham.
With only 21 players on the roster, the Indians will have several players having to play both offense and defense.
Coach Gibbs said “we need to be physically tough and mentally tough; we need to be in great shape. Hopefully the guys will rise to the challenge and play well.”
Hatfield added that the team will be playing to honor two former players who have passed away, Dakota Blevins and Nathanael Seal. Hatfield added they will play most of all to “honor our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.”
