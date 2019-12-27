SNEEDVILLE – The Hancock County Middle School Indians made just enough big plays in overtime to outlast the Rogersville Middle School Warriors 40-37 in overtime in Sneedville Dec. 16.
The game had exciting plays from the tipoff. The Warriors won the tip but Michael Hatfield stole the ball and went the length of the court for a layup. On the next play the Warriors’ Isaac Chandler converted a four-point play. The game was knotted at 9-9 at the end of the first quarter.
The battle stayed close in the second quarter with the Indians holding a four point lead at one point. At halftime the score was tied at 20.
Both teams were held scoreless for almost three minutes in the third quarter until the Indians’ Shane Keck made a free throw. The Indians lead 25-24 at the end of the period.
The score went back and forth in the final stanza; H.L Charles made two free throws to put the Warriors up. Brady Swiney returned from being treated for a cut and put in a free throw for the Indians. With 11 seconds to go the Warriors tied the game at 34. The Indians had two good looks at the basket but could not convert.
In overtime, Chandler hit a free throw to put RMS up by one. Swiney put in an offensive rebound to give Hancock a 36-35 lead. With 13.4 seconds to go RMS lead 37-36.
Keck made two free throws to put the Indians ahead. Just as he did on the game’s first play, Michael Hatfield stole the ball. He was fouled and made both free throws to give the Indians the 40-37 win.
Keck had 16 points and 7 rebounds for the Indians. Hatfield had 8 and Swiney added 7 points.
For the Warriors, Charles had 12 points and Kalija Sexton had 10.
