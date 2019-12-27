SNEEDVILLE – The RMS Lady Warriors broke a close game open in the fourth quarter to defeat the Hancock Lady Indians 31-24 Dec. 16.
The first quarter was a defensive struggle with the Lady Indians leading 6-4.
The offenses picked up un the second quarter and RMS was up 15-14.
Defense took over again in the third with the Lady Warriors ahead 18-17.
RMS turned on the pressure in the final period Matazja Goins scoring 10 of her 18 points in the quarter. The Lady Warriors outscored the Lady Indians 14-6 in the quarter to seal the victory.
Lilly Henley had eight points for RMS and Harmony Skism had eight for Hancock with Jade Combs adding six points.
In Junior Varsity action, the RMS boys beat Hancock, 34-14, and the RMS girls defeated Hancock, 23-12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.