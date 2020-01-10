SNEEDVILLE — The Surgoinsville Lady Eagles won a close game Tuesday night in Sneedville, topping the Hancock County Lady Indians 32-26.
The Lady Indians led 7-6 after the first quarter but Surgoinsville held a 16-13 advantage at halftime.
The Lady Eagles led all the second half in a close hard-fought game.
Jordyn Sizemore led Surgoinsville with 13 points Jacie Begley added seven while Ava Jackson and Isabella Byington had four points each.
Jade Combs had eight points for Hancock County and Madeline Dalton added five and Harmony Skism four.
