SNEEDVILLE — The Hancock Co. High School Lady Indian Volleyball squad opens their season on August 19 with a home game against Tri Cities Christian. The team has only two seniors, Savannah Collins and Lillian Bunch, but returns 13 veteran players.
“This team has need a joy to coach, I love working with these girls,” said Head Coach Kelsey Ramsey.
Ramsey has been coaching for six years and added, “I’ve coached most of these girls since they started playing volleyball, my first players I coached in middle school are now seniors.”
Ransey is assisted by her sister, Karlie Bowlin.
