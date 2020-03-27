ROGERSVILLE – Whether or not area teams will get to retake the field in 2020 remains up in the air with the uncertainty of the resumption of spring sports due to the coronavirus shutdown.
Tuesday, Hawkins County Director of Schools Matt Hixon announced the closure of Hawkins County schools will be continued until April 24 per the advisement of Gov. Bill Lee with a re-opening targeted for April 27.
“Please continue to follow the CDC and local and regional health guidelines for ensuring your safety and those around you,” Hixon said.
If Cherokee and Volunteer resume play on April 27, there would be just a handful of games, matches and meets – most of which are non-conference – left on the schedule before the start of postseason district competition.
Cherokee’s baseball team is slated to close its regular season hosting Cloudland on April 28. Cherokee’s softball team hosts West Greene April 27 and travels to West Greene April 28.
Volunteer’s softball team would be finished with regular season play, while its baseball team would have an April 30 date at Grainger County left.
Cherokee’s tennis and track regular seasons would be over, while Volunteer’s tennis team would have two more road matches and the Falcons track team would have a Last Chance Meet at Science Hill April 28 and the Dobyns-Bennett Ballad Health meet May 1.
Seedings for district tournaments, matches and meets will be a challenge, due to the brevity and unbalanced nature of the regular-season on the books.
Volunteer Athletic Director Jim Whalen said the Big 7 plans to address these issues next week.
“We will meet next week to talk,” Whalen said. “State still wants to play tourneys and state championship right now.”
While the TSSAA has stated goals are for schools to still squeeze in district tournaments and state championships, Cherokee Athletic Director Andrew Morgan said Wednesday that would also depend on the lifting of “social distancing” recommendations.
