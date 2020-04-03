BREAKING NEWS: Hawkins County has first COVID-19 death

The Tennessee Department of Health website reported on Friday, April 3 that there is now one death from COVID-19 in Hawkins County.
“This afternoon Hawkins County Emergency Management Agency can confirm by information obtained by the Tennessee Department of Health that there are eight (8) positive cases of Coronavirus, COVID 19, in Hawkins County,” said EMA Director Jamie Miller. “There has been one (1) reported death of a Hawkins County resident. The location and identity of any cases are protected by healthcare privacy. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone impacted in any way by this virus. It is important to continue to follow federal, state, and local guidelines to slow the spread. Hawkins County Emergency Management Agency will continue to always report the most accurate information possible to the public. Continue to monitor the Hawkins County Emergency Management Agency - Tennessee Facebook page for updates.”
Friday was also the first day that the Hawkins Co. Health Department began offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing for anyone experiencing symptoms.
Symptoms include fever, coughing and shortness of breath. Anyone with symptoms must call 423-979-4689 to pre-register and qualify for the drive thru testing.
“All concerned citizens who are showing symptoms (fever, cough or shortness of breath) should first contact their regular health care providers, who can assess their risk for COVID-19 and determine if they should be tested,” Jayne Harper, Health Council Coordinator for the Northeast Tenn. Regional Health Office. “Many health care providers can assess patients for COVID-19 and collect samples to submit for testing. Most people, particularly those with mild or no symptoms, do not need assessment for COVID-19. The Hawkins County Health Department located at 201 Park Boulevard in Rogersville will be hosting a drive thru assessment site beginning Friday, April 3 from 1-3 p.m. Assessment sites are open to pre-screened and pre-registered patients only. Call 423-979-4689 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday-Friday to schedule an appointment for the drive thru.”
This comes just one day after the announcement that an Eastman Employee has died from COVID-19.
The TDH website reported today 18 positive cases in Sullivan Co. with one death, three positive cases in Hamblen Co. with no deaths, 16 positive cases in Greene Co. with one death, 20 positive cases in Washington Co. with no deaths, three positive cases in Grainger Co. with no deaths, and still no positive cases in Hancock Co.
The Hawkins EMA also released the following list of Coronavirus Hotlines and Information Lines
Ballad Health
Please call 833-822-5523 to be screened if you are concerned you may be ill with COVID-19. This Ballad Health Nurse Connect line is active 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
ETSU Health
“Screenings will be available to those who are experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus and have been screened by ETSU Health staff. Pre-registration is required for testing via the ETSU Health coronavirus hotline at (423-433-6110).“
The testing site is in the ETSU Health Clinic parking lot at 325 North State of Franklin.
Tenn. Dept. of Health
Tennessee Department of Health has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The hotline number is 877-857-2945 and will be available from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. CST daily.
Northeast Tenn. Regional Health Office
A Northeast COVID-19 Information Line has been set up and is fully staffed daily from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.
To reach the Information Line, call 423-979-4689.
Questions from local medical providers and concerned citizens can be directed to this information line.
For more information or to follow the daily case count updates, refer to the TDH website found here: https://www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html. This site is updated daily at 3 p.m. Cases among Tennessee residents are counted by their county of residence.
