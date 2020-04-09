Hawkins Co. Mayor Jim Lee announced on April 7 that he had issued a continuation order to the State of Local Emergency that he declared on March 31.
The original order was set to extend from March 31 until April 7 and has now been extended until April 14.
The following are a few of the things the order mandates:
- Any upcoming county meetings will be held electronically without any members of the general public allowed, and the county will take “reasonable measures” to ensure the public can view or listen to said meetings
- All individuals currently living within the County are required to stay at their place of residence unless engaged in Essential Activities as outlined in this Order.
- All persons may leave their residences only for Essential Activities, Essential Governmental Functions, or to operate Essential Businesses
- All public and private gatherings of more than ten people occurring outside a single household or living unit are prohibited except for the limited purposes defined in the order
- All businesses with a facility in the County, except for “Essential Businesses”, are required to cease all activities at facilities located within the County except Minimum Basic Operation
- All Essential Businesses are strongly encouraged to remain open but comply with social distancing requirements
This comes just two days after Lee announced that both Laurel Run and St. Clair Parks will be closed until further notice due to COVID-19.
“We have been monitoring activity in the parks for several days," Lee told the Review at the time. "We have increased activity since the warm weather. We have also noticed several vehicles from other states in the park. I am closing the parks to protect my employees and the public."
The entire order can be read for free on our website, www.therogersvillereview.com as well as an article entitled “What does the Local Emergency directive mean for you?” which delves into how the order affects Hawkins Co. citizens.
