Hawkins Health Department to set up drive-thru COVID-19 testing site

The Rogersville Health Department has set up a drive-thru testing site, which will be available on Friday, April 3, for anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.
Symptoms include fever, coughing and shortness of breath. Anyone with symptoms must call 423-979-4689 to pre-register and qualify for the drive thru testing.
This comes on the heels of a Wednesday announcement from Ballad stating that they will begin to deploy rapid testing for COVID-19. That announcement can also be found in this weekend edition of the Review.
“All concerned citizens who are showing symptoms (fever, cough or shortness of breath) should first contact their regular health care providers, who can assess their risk for COVID-19 and determine if they should be tested,” Jayne Harper, Health Council Coordinator for the Northeast Tenn. Regional Health Office. “Many health care providers can assess patients for COVID-19 and collect samples to submit for testing. Most people, particularly those with mild or no symptoms, do not need assessment for COVID-19. The Hawkins County Health Department located at 201 Park Boulevard in Rogersville will be hosting a drive thru assessment site beginning Friday, April 3 from 1-3 p.m. Assessment sites are open to pre-screened and pre-registered patients only. Call 423-979-4689 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday-Friday to schedule an appointment for the drive thru.”
What are supplies of COVID tests like in Hawkins Co. currently? Do you anticipate more becoming available soon?
“TDH (Tennessee Department of Health) has adequate testing supplies available for those in Hawkins County who are experiencing symptoms,” Harper said. “As more supplies become available nationwide, more supplies will be distributed across the northeast Tennessee region. We do ask if you have not been exposed to a confirmed case and are not experiencing symptoms to please stay safe at home.”
Do health officials in the county have enough supplies (masks, cleaning supplies, ventilators, etc.)?
“Health officials are working with TEMA and other organizations to ensure that adequate supplies for proper safety measures and increased testing are secured,” Harper said. “According to the CDC website, you should wear a facemask if you are sick and around other people and before heading into a health care provider’s office. If you are NOT sick, you do not need to wear a facemask unless you are caring for someone who is sick (and they are not able to wear a facemask).”
What are some of your new protocols for testing and treating COVID 19 patients now that it is spreading in Hawkins Co?
“Testing capabilities have been increased,” Harper said. “Coronavirus (COVID-19) testing is being increased. If you are experiencing any symptoms related to COVID-19 such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, please call 423-979-4689 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday-Friday to speak with a nurse.”
What are the protocols for treating other patients who still need your services while preventing spread of COVID in your facilities?
“The Northeast Regional Health Office has implemented a standardized Continuity of Operations Plan which specifies how to provide daily services to patients in a manner which promotes the safety of both customers and staff,” Harper said. “This plan includes enhanced provision of telephonic, internet and curbside service delivery.”
“TDH abides by HIPPA standards, and we are unable to discuss case specifics,” Harper noted. “Please refer to the Tennessee Department of Health case count website found here: https://www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html. This site is updated daily at 3 p.m. Cases among Tennessee residents are counted by their county of residence.”
